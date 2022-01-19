The countdown to Valentine's Day has begun, and that means it's time to start planning (and ordering ahead of time) something special for the beloved lady in your life. You don't have to wait until February to go on a shopping spree for the perfect gift, as there's still plenty of time to get goodies that'll make that special someone feel loved every day -- not just on Feb. 14.

And just in case you're looking for gift ideas for Valentine's Day that aren't as traditional -- think less flowers and chocolate, and more candles, skincare essentials, jewelry, perfume, wellness goodies and other luxe finds -- the ET Style team has selected a few of our top gift ideas to shop for the most important women on your Valentine's Day gift list. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife, there's a V-Day gift out there that is just right for them.

Scroll down to shop the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the amazing women in your life that are so much better than just chocolate or flowers. In need of more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out ET Style's guide to the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50, the sweetest gifts to shop on Amazon, and the sexiest styles from the Savage X Fenty V-Day lingerie collection.

Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Skims Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up. $178 AT SKIMS Buy Now

World's Best Galentine Candle Here For The Burn World's Best Galentine Candle Who says Valentine's Day gifts are strictly for our partners? Give the gal pal in your life something sweet with a candle from Here For The Burn. $35 AT HERE FOR THE BURN Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone