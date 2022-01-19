Shopping

The 18 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her That Aren’t Chocolate or Flowers

By ETonline Staff
The countdown to Valentine's Day has begun, and that means it's time to start planning (and ordering ahead of time) something special for the beloved lady in your life. You don't have to wait until February to go on a shopping spree for the perfect gift, as there's still plenty of time to get goodies that'll make that special someone feel loved every day -- not just on Feb. 14.

And just in case you're looking for gift ideas for Valentine's Day that aren't as traditional -- think less flowers and chocolate, and more candles, skincare essentials, jewelry, perfume, wellness goodies and other luxe finds -- the ET Style team has selected a few of our top gift ideas to shop for the most important women on your Valentine's Day gift list. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife, there's a V-Day gift out there that is just right for them.

Scroll down to shop the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the amazing women in your life that are so much better than just chocolate or flowers. In need of more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out ET Style's guide to the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50, the sweetest gifts to shop on Amazon, and the sexiest styles from the Savage X Fenty V-Day lingerie collection.

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
Macy's
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
$130 AT MACY'S
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
Sephora
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
She can try out Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.
$64 AT SEPHORA
ArtSugar Pink Jelly Bear Pill Mini Purse
Pink Jelly Bear Pill Mini Purse
ArtSugar
ArtSugar Pink Jelly Bear Pill Mini Purse
Designed by artist Reagan Corbett, this bubblegum pink purse -- made with PVC Jelly and adorned with cute, cartoonish designs -- is a sweeter gift than candy.
$75 AT ARTSUGAR
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Amazon
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Shake up your next at-home date night with Proost's stainless steel cocktail maker set -- which comes complete with 14 separate pieces.
$33
Nuface Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set
Nuface Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set
Dermstore
Nuface Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set
Treat yourself to this popular and portable Nuface Fix. A device that smoothens fine lines, tighten your skin, and helps brighten your complexion.
$159$111
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Give the woman in your life the gift of comfort (and style) and she'll love you forever. These Fluff Yeah slides are as chic as they are cozy -- plus they're a celeb-fave shoe, too.
$60
White Hand Single Stem Flower Vase
White Hand Single Stem Flower Vase
Wolf & Badger
White Hand Single Stem Flower Vase
These minimalistic, high-fired porcelain vases from artist Belgin Bozsahin will help breathe life into any corner of your home.
$119 AT WOLF AND BADGER
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Amazon
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Personalized and plush -- this velour bathrobe has it all.
$70
Vahdam Tea Gift Set
VAHDAM Green Tea Gift Set
Amazon
Vahdam Tea Gift Set
The perfect gift for the tea addict in your life.
$60 AT AMAZON
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up.
$178 AT SKIMS
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo
LookFantastic
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo
Bring the essence of a spa straight into your home with the REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo -- which work to nourish the skin, all while creating a gentle, aromatic experience.
$94 AT LOOKFANTASTIC
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Cardholder
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Cardholder
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Cardholder
Carry all of your daily essentials with care (and style) with Kate Spade's ultra-chic Spencer Hearts Cardholder.
$50 AT KATE SPADE
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
You can never go wrong with a pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings -- especially if they're from this Meghan Markle-loved brand.
$165 AT CUYANA
Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum
Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum
Vegamour
Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum
Who doesn't want naturally long, voluminous lashes? Give the Vegamour lash serum, which is completely vegan, cruelty-free and formulated with clinically tested plant actives. 
$60 AT VEGAMOUR
World's Best Galentine Candle
World's Best Galentine Candle
Here For The Burn
World's Best Galentine Candle
Who says Valentine's Day gifts are strictly for our partners? Give the gal pal in your life something sweet with a candle from Here For The Burn.
$35 AT HERE FOR THE BURN
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Spongelle
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Massage and exfoliate your skin wherever you are with Spongelle's heart-shaped body wash-infused buffers -- perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.
$14 AT SPONGELLE
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Amazon
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Have a lady in your life who's always cold? Serta's reversible heated blanket is here to the rescue.
$60 AT AMAZON
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Knesko
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Show your skin some love this Valentine's Day with Knesko's adorable heart-shaped gua sha sculpting tool.
$65 AT KNESKO

