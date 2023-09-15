If you haven't gotten into the spooky spirit yet, now is the time to plan for Halloween. Outside of becoming an entirely different person by slipping on a Barbie costume or dressing up the entire family as a character from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the best part of Halloween is trick-or-treating. If you're headed out to get candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, we all need a fun bucket for collecting candy.

Going door to door for chocolates and candies requires a basket, bucket or pillowcase to store all your sweets. Help your little one light the path towards a sugar rush with a boo bucket that has built-in LED lights, or prepare to collect both Halloween treats and tricky spirits with a Ghostbusters candy bag. Consider celebrating old-school style with a customized pillowcase perfect for carrying commendable quantities of Snickers, Kit Kat bars and Skittles.

Remember to eat, drink and be scary this upcoming spooky season. From candy buckets to Halloween treat bags to hold every peanut butter cup, Sour Patch Kid and Tootsie Roll collected on All Hallows' Eve, here are the best options to choose from for the upcoming holiday.

The Best Halloween Buckets for 2023

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

