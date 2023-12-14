As New Year's Eve draws near, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best holiday party outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for stunning dresses for every budget, size and style.

Many of our favorite brands, such as Lulu's, Reformation and Nordstrom, have released their holiday party edits this year, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Sequined and velvet dresses are a go-to for a reason, but we've also found plenty of unexpected options to help you stand out this holiday season. Whether you're attending a casual house party or a decadent gala, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.

Whether you're looking to splurge or save, we've found dresses in several price ranges, from under $50 up to $200. Ahead, shop our top holiday party dress picks for New Year's Eve from Nordstrom, Reformation, Lulu's, Abercrombie, Revolve and more.

Under $50

Under $100

Under $200

Reformation Alden Knit Dress Reformation Reformation Alden Knit Dress This sleek mini made of 94% polyester with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit that is perfect for pairing with knee-high boots. $178 $125 Shop Now

Reformation Ballari Dress Reformation Reformation Ballari Dress From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper. $248 $148 with code extra15 Shop Now