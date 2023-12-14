Shop chic holiday dresses priced under $200, $100 and $50 to dazzle this festive season.
As New Year's Eve draws near, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best holiday party outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for stunning dresses for every budget, size and style.
Many of our favorite brands, such as Lulu's, Reformation and Nordstrom, have released their holiday party edits this year, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Sequined and velvet dresses are a go-to for a reason, but we've also found plenty of unexpected options to help you stand out this holiday season. Whether you're attending a casual house party or a decadent gala, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.
Whether you're looking to splurge or save, we've found dresses in several price ranges, from under $50 up to $200. Ahead, shop our top holiday party dress picks for New Year's Eve from Nordstrom, Reformation, Lulu's, Abercrombie, Revolve and more.
Under $50
Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress
Available in this festive deep green, Lulu's velvet cowl-neck dress is an affordable and adorable choice.
Day-To-Night Satin One Shoulder Mini Dress
Crafted from luxe satin fabric, this mini dress features a chic one-shoulder design, making it an adorable choice for any occasion.
REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
You'll feel snatched in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.
Open Edit Sequin Slipdress
You'll be sure to turn heads at any holiday celebration in this mini dress adorned with shimmering sequins.
ASOS DESIGN High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Shine on the dance floor in this dazzling ASOS DESIGN High Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress.
Under $100
Petal + Pup Rhodes Long Sleeve Midi Dress
This curve-hugging midi dress has a bit of sparkle to bring in the new year. It can be layered with a coat and tights on cold nights.
Vici Bisous Rosette Slit Midi Dress
Dress to the nines in this midi-length dress with an on-trend rosette detail. This number is ideal for dressier New Year's Eve soirées.
Banana Republic Cici Mini Dress
Embrace the metallic trend with this stunning mini dress, featuring a unique design with a cinched waist and plunging neckline.
Vici Madame Floral Applique Mini Dress
This stunning dress with 3D floral appliques is ideal if your New Year's Eve travels take you to a warmer climate.
Saga Cut Out Midi Dress
Make a statement in this moody floral midi with a flattering cutout detail.
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.
Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Camille Midi Dress
Dance the night away in this satin midi dress adorned with a sweetheart neckline.
SKIMS Long Slip Dress
For those seeking all-night comfort, opt for this ultra-soft, flowy slip dress from the popular shapewear brand SKIMS.
SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress
Olive green is a must-have shade for enhancing the golden tones in your skin and eyes.
Under $200
Reformation Alden Knit Dress
This sleek mini made of 94% polyester with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit that is perfect for pairing with knee-high boots.
AllSaints Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress
Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress
"This dress is gorgeous!" one reviewer raved about this shiny halter gown. "It's super classy, but still sexy with the low back. It doesn't wrinkle which was awesome. I love it!!"
Free People x Intimately FP Worth the Wait Slip
Celebrate the holiday season with the perfect touch of florals in this satin dress from Free People.
Reformation Ballari Dress
From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper.