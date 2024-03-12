Shop our top picks under $35 from Amazon's extensive beauty product collection.
With the spring season a week away from making its entrance, it's the perfect time to indulge in beauty essentials that will breathe new life into your self-care routine. Whether you're eager to test out some new viral beauty products or restock your favorites, Amazon has you covered. Beyond discovering tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen from the online retailer, you'll also find high-end beauty brand essentials under $35 to help you look your best.
We often look to red carpet-ready celebrities to inspire our skin care shopping and right now, you can stock up on Emily Ratajkowski's go-to COSRX Snail Mucin essence and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturizer loved by Kerry Washington. For your best hair yet, explore TikTok's favorite Samnyte Hair Wax Stick or the antidote to frizz and tangles It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo. If a makeup upgrade is on your agenda, treat yourself to the iconic Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz for sculpted brows and experience flawless coverage with the Kosas Revealer Concealer.
Whether you're a skincare guru, makeup maven or budding hair stylist, there's something for everyone at Amazon. Ahead, check out the best beauty products under $35 to elevate your routine for spring.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
Formulated with murumuru and shea butters, this balm is a pick-me-up for your lips.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
Anyone looking for a quick skincare fix for acne prone skin will love Mighty Patch, the popular zit sticker brand that'll flatten pimples overnight.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Loaded with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum used by Khloe Kardashian helps protect your skin with clean ingredients.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Over 68,000 5-star reviewers swear by this BHA skin treatment, which chemically exfoliates skin to reduce acne, redness and pore size while promoting a healthy glow.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
An eye gel-cream made with hyaluronic acid to fight against wrinkles and fine lines.
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Shampoo w/Keratin
It's A 10 Daily Miracle Shampoo contains ingredients that offer protection against damage caused by thermal styling and natural factors.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look.
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
Stock up on NYX's best-selling liquid eyeliner for a perfect cat eye every time.
Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask
With ingredients like Japanese peach extract and cammelia oil along with hydrating squalane, Tatcha's leave-on treatment will make dry lips a thing of the past.
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara
Collagen, biotin, proteins and peptides come together to create a fuller-looking lash line.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
This dewy formula helps to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and leaves a glowy, radiant finish on the skin.
Kosas Revealer Concealer
The Kosas Revealer Concealer is a medium coverage, non-comedogenic concealer that includes some beneficial skincare ingredients, such as caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.
VERB Ghost Oil
If you struggle with an oily scalp and dry ends, apply this weightless oil to the very ends of your hair to keep strands hydrated.
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara
The iconic Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara is said to length, curl, volumize and condition the lashes.
Honest Beauty Everyday Radiance +C Moisturizer
Get your glow on with a vitamin C-infused moisturizer
TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Glow & Get It - Dark Circle Treatment
Revitalize your eyes with TULA's firming peptide and collagen eye balm, which deeply moisturizes and minimizes the look of fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness.