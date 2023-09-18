Walmart's first-ever Beauty Glow-Up Event ends this weekend. Score savings on all your favorite products for fall.
As this weekend marks the official start of fall, now is the time for a beauty supply refresh. Starting today, Walmart is making that restock much more affordable, thanks to its first-ever Beauty Glow-Up Event. From luxury skincare products to iconic fragrances, Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals from some of the most coveted brands through Sunday, September 24.
Shop Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event
The Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event features over a thousand price cuts on must-haves from trending brands across all areas of the retailer's beauty department. From record-low prices on La Mer's moisturizer to TikTok-viral Olaplex products and even the Dyson Airwrap, you're sure to save more than you spend on a total beauty glow up for the new season.
With so many discounts on hair care, skin care and makeup, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals to shop from Walmart's sale. You'll find discounts on Sunday Riley, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark and so many more beloved brands to help you refresh your beauty routine for less.
Best Skincare Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Perfect your pout with the Sydney Sweeney and TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored Laneige lip sleeping mask.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness.
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23
Shiseido's best-selling, daily anti-aging moisturizer offers broad-spectrum SPF 23 sun protection, deep hydration and visible wrinkle correction.
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
This fast-absorbing, oil-free, tinted moisturizer with SPF delivers powerful antioxidant benefits that help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections. Deeply hydrate your skin while a mineral-based SPF 30 protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Pumpkin spice season will be here before we know it. Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.
Best Hair Care Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale
Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - Refurbished
For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, the Dyson Airwrap with a range of attachments is engineered for multiple hair types and styles.
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing.
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.
Best Fragrance Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette
Save on a celebrated modern classic with Marc Jacobs Daisy. The bright, crisp women's fragrance was introduced in 2007 and became an instant best-seller.
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Let Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue transport you to the vibrant atmosphere of a Sicilian summer, as this casual scent combines fruity and floral elements to create a refreshing and breezy fragrance.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
A Walmart store favorite, this Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base.
