Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Deals to Shop from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event: Laneige, Dyson, Olaplex and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:44 PM PDT, September 18, 2023

Walmart's first-ever Beauty Glow-Up Event ends this weekend. Score savings on all your favorite products for fall.

As this weekend marks the official start of fall, now is the time for a beauty supply refresh. Starting today, Walmart is making that restock much more affordable, thanks to its first-ever Beauty Glow-Up Event. From luxury skincare products to iconic fragrances, Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals from some of the most coveted brands through Sunday, September 24.

Shop Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event

The Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event features over a thousand price cuts on must-haves from trending brands across all areas of the retailer's beauty department. From record-low prices on La Mer's moisturizer to TikTok-viral Olaplex products and even the Dyson Airwrap, you're sure to save more than you spend on a total beauty glow up for the new season. 

With so many discounts on hair care, skin care and makeup, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals to shop from Walmart's sale. You'll find discounts on Sunday Riley, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark and so many more beloved brands to help you refresh your beauty routine for less.

Best Skincare Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39 $24

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$200 $60

1 oz.

Shop Now

$380 $149

2 oz.

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Perfect your pout with the Sydney Sweeney and TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored Laneige lip sleeping mask.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Walmart

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness. 

 

$55 $36

Shop Now

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23
Walmart

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23

Shiseido's best-selling, daily anti-aging moisturizer offers broad-spectrum SPF 23 sun protection, deep hydration and visible wrinkle correction.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Walmart

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

This fast-absorbing, oil-free, tinted moisturizer with SPF delivers powerful antioxidant benefits that help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections. Deeply hydrate your skin while a mineral-based SPF 30 protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

$75 $60

Shop Now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer The Eye Concentrate
Walmart

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$235 $100

Shop Now

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
Walmart

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm

The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals.

$39 $30

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Pumpkin spice season will be here before we know it. Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.

$60 $32

Shop Now

Best Hair Care Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - Refurbished

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - Refurbished
Walmart

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - Refurbished

For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, the Dyson Airwrap with a range of attachments is engineered for multiple hair types and styles.

$600 $400

Shop Now

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
Walmart

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner

The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Walmart

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.

$179 $149

Shop Now

KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener

KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
Walmart

KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener

This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.

$37 $24

Shop Now

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Walmart

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.

$140 $100

Shop Now

Best Fragrance Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Save on a celebrated modern classic with Marc Jacobs Daisy. The bright, crisp women's fragrance was introduced in 2007 and became an instant best-seller.

$137 $62

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.

$105 $43

Shop Now

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Walmart

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

Let Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue transport you to the vibrant atmosphere of a Sicilian summer, as this casual scent combines fruity and floral elements to create a refreshing and breezy fragrance.

$57 $50

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.

$45 $28

Shop Now

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
Walmart

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

A Walmart store favorite, this Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base. 

$58 $37

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

 

Tags: