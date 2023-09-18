As this weekend marks the official start of fall, now is the time for a beauty supply refresh. Starting today, Walmart is making that restock much more affordable, thanks to its first-ever Beauty Glow-Up Event. From luxury skincare products to iconic fragrances, Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals from some of the most coveted brands through Sunday, September 24.

The Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event features over a thousand price cuts on must-haves from trending brands across all areas of the retailer's beauty department. From record-low prices on La Mer's moisturizer to TikTok-viral Olaplex products and even the Dyson Airwrap, you're sure to save more than you spend on a total beauty glow up for the new season.

With so many discounts on hair care, skin care and makeup, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals to shop from Walmart's sale. You'll find discounts on Sunday Riley, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark and so many more beloved brands to help you refresh your beauty routine for less.

Best Skincare Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel Walmart Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. $39 $24 Shop Now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate Walmart La Mer The Eye Concentrate For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles. $235 $100 Shop Now

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm Walmart Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals. $39 $30 Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Walmart Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Pumpkin spice season will be here before we know it. Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin. $60 $32 Shop Now

Best Hair Care Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale

Best Fragrance Deals at Walmart's Beauty Sale

