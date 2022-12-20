Like snowflakes, no two skin types are the same. Unlike snowflakes, our skin doesn't always love the cold weather, especially the skin on our faces.

Whether your skin is dry or oily, acne prone or sensitive, the right facial cleanser is out there for you. We all want skin that’s devoid of dirt and oil and doesn’t feel tight when we’re patting our face dry, but with so many skincare products on the market – traditional soaps, oil cleansers, foams, you name it – it can be difficult to determine which products are right for you. So let's narrow it down, shall we? With 2023 right around the corner, it's time to take your skincare and beauty routines to new heights — and we're here to help you.

From affordable Cerave to luxe Kate Somerville, the cleansing options below offer something for every skin type, fit a range of budgets and get the job done exceedingly well. As with any regimen change, it's a good idea to consult a doctor or dermatologist with any questions about how these products could affect your specific skin type.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face cleansers to add into your beauty routine for 2022 and beyond.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a top-rated cleanser with over 80,000 five-star reviews. "I've used this for years now, it works great on aging skin (in my late 40's now)," raved one reviewer. "Most cleansers I've used either strip your skin dry or don't clean well. This one cleans thoroughly, even make up and actually ADDS moisture to your skin. I don't know how, but my skin is grateful. If you haven't tried this yet, it's worth trying." $16 $15 Shop Now

Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam Sephora Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam This Clinique mild mousse uses salicylic acid to help get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-causing bacteria, redness, irritation and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts. These natural ingredients will set you on the path for healthier-looking skin. $23 Shop Now

Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser Sephora Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser Perfect for skin that's easily inflamed, this soothing gel works to reduce redness and swelling with a mix of lavender and cucumber. If you have another skin concern, it's also free of potential irritants, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates. $40 Shop Now

Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser Amazon Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser If you’ve ever thought that your face-washing routine could be more fun, this is the cleanser for you. Made with antioxidant green tea and vitamin E, it uses soap-free bubbles to lift off dirt, oil and makeup. $28 $25 Shop Now

City Beauty Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser City Beauty City Beauty Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser Gently exfoliate and cleanse your skin while receiving the promise of brightening and plumping benefits from hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes when you use this rejuvenating cleanser. $38 $29 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

