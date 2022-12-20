Shopping

The 20 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget: Sunday Riley, Cerave, Kate Somerville and More

By Lauren Gruber
Like snowflakes, no two skin types are the same. Unlike snowflakes, our skin doesn't always love the cold weather, especially the skin on our faces.

Whether your skin is dry or oily, acne prone or sensitive, the right facial cleanser is out there for you. We all want skin that’s devoid of dirt and oil and doesn’t feel tight when we’re patting our face dry, but with so many skincare products on the market – traditional soaps, oil cleansers, foams, you name it – it can be difficult to determine which products are right for you. So let's narrow it down, shall we? With 2023 right around the corner, it's time to take your skincare and beauty routines to new heights — and we're here to help you.

From affordable Cerave to luxe Kate Somerville, the cleansing options below offer something for every skin type, fit a range of budgets and get the job done exceedingly well.  As with any regimen change, it's a good idea to consult a doctor or dermatologist with any questions about how these products could affect your specific skin type.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face cleansers to add into your beauty routine for 2022 and beyond.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser

Barrier-fortifying ceramides and soothing niancinamide help keep your skin soft and hydrated while gently cleansing.

$16
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Ceramic Slip Cleanser
SkinStore
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser

A healthy dose of rice oil keeps your skin from drying out while removing impurities with French green clay.

$35
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid

The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a top-rated cleanser with over 80,000 five-star reviews. "I've used this for years now, it works great on aging skin (in my late 40's now)," raved one reviewer. "Most cleansers I've used either strip your skin dry or don't clean well. This one cleans thoroughly, even make up and actually ADDS moisture to your skin. I don't know how, but my skin is grateful. If you haven't tried this yet, it's worth trying."

$16$15
Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
Tatcha
Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil

When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best.

$50$43
WITH CODE GETINTIME
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
Amazon
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Cetaphil's cleanser has been clinically proven to deep clean while effectively removing dirt, excess oils and makeup without leaving skin dry or tight. 

$17$14
Kate Somerville DeliKate Soothing Cleanser
DeliKate Soothing Cleanser
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville DeliKate Soothing Cleanser

Irritated, angry skin from the harsh cold winter? You'll want this soothing cleanser that can help save stressed skin. 

$44
Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
Sephora
Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam

This Clinique mild mousse uses salicylic acid to help get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-causing bacteria, redness, irritation and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts. These natural ingredients will set you on the path for healthier-looking skin.

$23
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

This cooling jelly cleanser from the cult-favorite beauty brand, Drunk Elephant, works to remove makeup and other remnants of excess oil on the face.

$32
OLAY Regenerist Detoxifying Pore Scrub Facial Cleanser
OLAY
OLAY Regenerist Detoxifying Pore Scrub Facial Cleanser

This nourishing formula from OLAY aims to deep clean pores and increase surface cell turnover for more balanced skin.

$7
Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Jelly Cleanser
Squalane + Elderberry Jelly Cleanser
Biossance
Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Jelly Cleanser

According to Biossance, this top-rated jelly cleanser works to remove all traces of makeup, all while "restoring balance" to the skin through rich elderberry extract.

$28
La Mer The Cleansing Foam
Nordstrom
La Mer The Cleansing Foam

The Cleansing Foam by the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer LopezBeyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. While this cleanser gently lifts out dirt and oil, it also has hydrating ingredients for oily, dry or combination skin to leave your skin feeling soft and healthy looking.

 

$95
Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser
Sephora
Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser

Perfect for skin that's easily inflamed, this soothing gel works to reduce redness and swelling with a mix of lavender and cucumber. If you have another skin concern, it's also free of potential irritants, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

$40
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser
Ulta
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser

Perricone MD's High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser is a deep-cleaning facial wash formulated with skin-friendly AHAs and ALAs.

$35
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
Amazon
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser

Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is great for those with sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. 

$10$9
Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser
Amazon
Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser

If you’ve ever thought that your face-washing routine could be more fun, this is the cleanser for you. Made with antioxidant green tea and vitamin E, it uses soap-free bubbles to lift off dirt, oil and makeup.

$28$25
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser

The Honest Beauty's Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser soothes and calms sensitive skin. This foam cleanser is vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist approved and cruelty-free.

$18$15
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
Ulta
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulphate-free yet powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. 

$24
Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser
Sephora
Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser

The Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser is made specifically for oily and combination skin. This cleanser helps purify pores and helps fight oiliness, acne and blemishes. 

$32
Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser

BeThis two-in-one cleanser from Fenty Skin lathers up to removes dirt, oil and makeup.

$26
City Beauty Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser
City Beauty
City Beauty Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser

Gently exfoliate and cleanse your skin while receiving the promise of brightening and plumping benefits from hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes when you use this rejuvenating cleanser.

$38$29
WITH CODE ETONLINE

