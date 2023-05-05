The 20 Best Mascaras for Longer Lashes This Summer: Shop ILIA, Benefit, Fenty Beauty and More
Mascara is arguably the most important part of any makeup routine: it makes your eyes appear bigger and brighter, draws attention away from any imperfections and makes you look as though you've slept a full eight hours — even if you've really only gotten two. Finding the right mascara can make or break your beauty look, which is why we've rounded up the 20 best mascaras for every price range and preference.
If you tend to go through mascara like water and don't want to spend big bucks for bigger lashes, Maybelline's Sky High mascara is one of TikTok's favorite options at around $10. Willing to splurge on luxury makeup? Lancôme Lash Idôle lengthens and volumizes every lash while conditioning with white tea extract. And if you're on the hunt for a formula that lasts through sweat and humidity, Fenty Beauty's latest Hella Thicc mascara is your best bet.
Starting at just $5, here are the 20 best mascaras on the market right now. Whether you prefer clean beauty brands or waterproof formulas, lengthening mascara or volumizing mascara (or both), you're sure to find your next holy grail product below.
For even more spring beauty shopping, check out our favorite tinted moisturizers with SPF and best sunscreens for sensitive skin.
The Best Mascaras of 2023
The OG Benefit mascara gives your lashes some major drama with a custom domed-tip brush.
With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, there's no reason to wonder why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites. Plus, it's available in waterproof.
The tapered brush ensures each and every eyelash is coated with the transfer-proof, long-lasting formula. As the weather gets warmer, this mascara is essential for maintaining your beauty look even against sweat and humidity.
At just $5, this budget-friendly mascara boasts some of the best ratings on Ulta's website — also available in a waterproof formula.
The angled brush and clump-free application gives a fanned-out look while the white tea-infused formula works to condition your lashes.
With over 60,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag.
Available in black or brown, Tarte's Maneater mascara is complete with an over-500 bristle brush and ophthalmologist-tested formula.
To volumize your lashes, this mascara nourishes with marula and argan oils. You'll get lashes for days when you use this fan-favorite product.
Stay ahead of the curve with Benefit's Roller Lash mascara, which separates, lifts and curls your lashes for a flirty gaze.
Through rain or shine, this waterproof mascara delivers impressive volume at a budget price.
With this buildable formula, you can make your lashes as long and thick as you prefer while the formula conditions and strengthens your lashes.
"I loved Winky Lux because it's vegan and cruelty free but does an amazing job of lifting and giving a huge boost to my eyes!" raved one five-star reviewer. "This mascara is light, doesn't clump, and lasts all day!"
Whether you opt for the original or waterproof, you can never go wrong with a classic, and L'Oreal Paris has been popular for years now for a reason.
If you prefer a more natural look, ILIA's award-winning clean mascara is a top contender.
"I've tried many kinds of mascara and I have to say this Falsies version is by far my favorite," wrote one happy reviewer. "I never have any issues with it flaking off or getting into my eyes. It washes off pretty easily for a mascara that stays so well. It does a nice job of making my eyelashes seem to fluff up and look denser. It defines them in a way that it makes my lashes look fuller and like there are more of them, rather than that look of just caking black makeup on the lashes."
Say goodbye to fake lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, also available in a waterproof formula. This volumizing and lengthening mascara with a false lash effect is smudge-proof and does not flake.
Natural-looking and clump-free, this Covergirl option is perfect for hot summer days.
An infusion of protein and amino acids help to nourish your lashes while providing plenty of lift.
Ophthalmologist-tested and contact lens-friendly, this mascara has an ultra-thin brush to lengthen your lashes without clumping.
The black-brown color of Clinique's mascara gives a slightly more natural look while adding striking volume to lashes.
