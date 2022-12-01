Shopping

The 20 Best Secret Santa and White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

By ETonline‍ Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared this holiday season with just the right gift. Even if the get-together is happening virtually again this year, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something among all the epic holiday deals and steals. 

Whether you need to arrive with — or send — a fun gag gift for White Elephant or a universally loved present for your Secret Santa recipient, we've got you covered. Hoping to get a laugh out of your group? Bacon-scented air fresheners, tortilla-printed blankets, and raunchy card games are sure to do the trick. Stressed over a white elephant gift for the coworker you've only met via Zoom? Herb growing kits, an affordable iced coffee maker, or a wine subscription box are thoughtful crowd pleasers.

We rounded up a bunch of white elephant gifts at great prices under $15, under $25, and under $50 to help you start holiday shopping early. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.

Gifts for $15 or Less

Aromatherapy Balm Stocking Stuffer & Ornament
Aromatherapy Balm Stocking Stuffer & Ornament
Uncommon Goods
Aromatherapy Balm Stocking Stuffer & Ornament

The tiny wool stockings are gift enough, but they come equipped with aromatherapy balms for a gift that does double duty. 

$25$15
Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask
Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask
Scotch Porter
Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask

The concept of a beard mask might seem a little silly, but Scotch Porter's blend of shea butter and sunflower seed oil genuinely works to soften and moisturize his beard — making it the perfect little gift.

$10
Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey
Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey

This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.

$13
Accoutrements Bacon Air Freshener
Accoutrements Bacon Air Freshener
Amazon
Accoutrements Bacon Air Freshener

Is there anyone on your list who doesn't enjoy the smell of bacon? 

$6
Cocktail Grow Kit
Cocktail Grow Kit
Uncommon Goods
Cocktail Grow Kit

Even if the recipient isn't into gardening, this Cocktail Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is the perfect white elephant gift with seeds for growing aromatic herbs. 

$12
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle

For the wine-lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle is a great stocking stuffer and holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.

$9$8

Gifts for $25 or Less

Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug
YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug
Amazon
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug

Keep drinks cold all day long with this cult-favorite mug from YETI.

$30$21
Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
Casofu via Amazon
Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket

For when you’d like to be truly wrapped in your blanket.

$40$25
Mixly Flight of Cocktail Mixers
Uncommon Goods Flight of Cocktail Mixers
Uncommon Goods
Mixly Flight of Cocktail Mixers

Inspire their inner mixologist with this trio of cocktail syrups made with real juice: cucumber mint, grapefruit jalapeño, and pineapple basil. 

$25
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
Amazon
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]

For those who thrive on game night, this Drunk Stoned or Stupid party game is great for chuckles. 

$18$17

Gifts for $50 or Less

Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Uncommon Goods
Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit

Vegan, cooks and gardeners will love growing mushrooms at home. 

$30
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Amazon
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

Elevate your friend's sink into a mini spa moment. With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands. 

$74$40
Bluetooth Banana Phone
Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Banana Phone
Uncommon Goods
Bluetooth Banana Phone

If you are looking for funny white elephant gift ideas, it doesn't get much sillier than this bluetooth banana phone.

$40
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board
Amazon
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board

Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray.

$56$40
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Amazon
Glass Mushroom Lamp

Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. 

$70$42
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Amazon
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote

Bring the party wherever you go with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. Bonus points if you pack in their favorite bottles.

$28
Tabletop Cornhole
Tabletop Cornhole
Uncommon Goods
Tabletop Cornhole

Play this classic game anywhere with a mini tabletop version.

$50
Palais des Thés - 24 Days of Tea Advent Limited Edition Holiday Calendar
Palais des Thés - 24 Days of Tea Advent Limited Edition Holiday Calendar
Amazon
Palais des Thés - 24 Days of Tea Advent Limited Edition Holiday Calendar

The luxurious packaging of this premium tea advent calendar makes it an extra-special holiday gift.

$36$29
Embroidered Thank You Tote
Embroidered Thank You Tote
Uncommon Goods
Embroidered Thank You Tote

This tote looks exactly like the iconic plastic bag, only it’s reusable and washable!

$38
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc Wine Box
Winc
Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.

$30 AND UP

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list. 

