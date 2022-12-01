Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared this holiday season with just the right gift. Even if the get-together is happening virtually again this year, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something among all the epic holiday deals and steals.

Whether you need to arrive with — or send — a fun gag gift for White Elephant or a universally loved present for your Secret Santa recipient, we've got you covered. Hoping to get a laugh out of your group? Bacon-scented air fresheners, tortilla-printed blankets, and raunchy card games are sure to do the trick. Stressed over a white elephant gift for the coworker you've only met via Zoom? Herb growing kits, an affordable iced coffee maker, or a wine subscription box are thoughtful crowd pleasers.

We rounded up a bunch of white elephant gifts at great prices under $15, under $25, and under $50 to help you start holiday shopping early. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.

Gifts for $15 or Less

Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask Scotch Porter Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask The concept of a beard mask might seem a little silly, but Scotch Porter's blend of shea butter and sunflower seed oil genuinely works to soften and moisturize his beard — making it the perfect little gift. $10 Shop Now

Cocktail Grow Kit Uncommon Goods Cocktail Grow Kit Even if the recipient isn't into gardening, this Cocktail Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is the perfect white elephant gift with seeds for growing aromatic herbs. $12 Shop Now

Gifts for $25 or Less

Gifts for $50 or Less

Bluetooth Banana Phone Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Banana Phone If you are looking for funny white elephant gift ideas, it doesn't get much sillier than this bluetooth banana phone. $40 Shop Now

Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray. $56 $40 Shop Now

Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon Glass Mushroom Lamp Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. $70 $42 Shop Now

Tabletop Cornhole Uncommon Goods Tabletop Cornhole Play this classic game anywhere with a mini tabletop version. $50 Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

