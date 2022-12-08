Shopping

The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Holiday Savings: Samsung, Marc Jacobs, Shark Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Labor Day Sale 2022
Walmart

Holiday deals on must-have items and gifts at Walmart are here. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of amazing deals across all categories to help you prepare for the holiday shopping season.

Shop Walmart Holiday Deals

This is a great time to stock up on seasonal clothing, home goods, holiday gifts and more. Knowing that holiday shopping starts early, Walmart released its annual Top Toy List earlier last month with the hottest toys to gift. Not only are some of the top picks under $25, but there are already incredible deals on this year’s most-wanted toys. With price cuts on Squishmallows and Barbie playsets, you can easily stay in budget while scooping up the best gifts. 

Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

Whether you're in the market for a new TV, kitchen appliance, or are looking to revamp your winter beauty routine with a beauty advent calendar, keep scrolling to shop the best deals from Walmart's holiday sale. 

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film (10-pack Mini Film)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera - Light Pink
Walmart
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film (10-pack Mini Film)

This compact camera uses film for those who like to have hard copies of their pics, this gives you exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features.

$67$49
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
Walmart
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3

The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.  

$148$118
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds- Black with Grey Cradle
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds- Black with Grey Cradle
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds- Black with Grey Cradle

Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. 

$149$75
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

$279$199
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB

If you prefer a more petite tablet, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. 

$159$109

The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

BeautySpaceNK 2022 Christmas Advent Calendar
BeautySpaceNK 2022 Christmas Advent Calendar
Walmart
BeautySpaceNK 2022 Christmas Advent Calendar

The Space NK Advent Calendar is packed with 12 of its bestselling skin care and beauty products from Mario Badescu, Lancer, Slip Silk, and more. Available for $59, this calendar is actually worth $135 and that's something certainly worth celebrating.

$135$50
Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer
Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer
Walmart
Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer

Style and dry your hair with the Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer. It comes with a concentrator and a diffuser to give you maximum precision.

$30$26
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Facial Cleanser and Face Wash
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39$29
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Walmart
Marc Jacobs Daisy

A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

$106$69

The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Bissell Pro Heat 2X Revolution Advanced Carpet Cleaner
Bissell Pro Heat 2X Revolution Advanced Carpet Cleaner
Walmart
Bissell Pro Heat 2X Revolution Advanced Carpet Cleaner

We love our furry friends, but sometimes they create a bit of dirt and dinginess in our homes. Hide any trace of pet spots or stains with this upright carpet cleaner from Bissell that delivers cleaning formula deep into your carpet and upholstery. 

$219$148
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$250$139

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, New, Stainless Steel, 1.8 Liters
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, New, Stainless Steel, 1.8 Liters
Walmart
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, New, Stainless Steel, 1.8 Liters

Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. The Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine is easy-to-operate. Equipped with a milk frother, it mixes milk and air at high speed then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. 

$139$99
Lodge 5.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 5.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Walmart
Lodge 5.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. 

$50$40
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Walmart
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.

$35$20
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Walmart
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

$169$149
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

$66$50

The Best Furniture & Patio Deals at Walmart

Lancaster Farmhouse Oak Top 1 Drawer Nightstand, Set of 2
Lancaster Farmhouse Oak Top 1 Drawer Nightstand, Set of 2
Walmart
Lancaster Farmhouse Oak Top 1 Drawer Nightstand, Set of 2

A minimalist-approved nightstand will complete your bedroom set in a cinch.

$167$129
Novogratz 27" Round Fire Pit
Novogratz 27" Round Fire Pit
Walmart
Novogratz 27" Round Fire Pit

This dual-purpose fire pit can warm up those sitting around the crackling fire, or you can also put the grilling surface on to cook food for your loved ones.

$193$135
Jianna Faux Leather Sofa
Jianna Faux Leather Sofa
Walmart
Jianna Faux Leather Sofa

Clean and comfortable is the name of the game with this leather couch that can sturdily and stylishly hold up to your daily life. Covered in a durably plush black faux leather with warm tapered wood legs and under frame, this 3-seater sofa has an adaptable mid-century modern-meets-industrial sensibility with ultra-modern construction to last for years to come. 

    $320$280
    Better Homes & Gardens Bryant Solid Wood Coffee Table
    Better Homes & Gardens Bryant Solid Wood Coffee Table
    Walmart
    Better Homes & Gardens Bryant Solid Wood Coffee Table

    The amazingly stylish coffee table is the perfect blend of modern and classic design. The naturally occurring splits, knots, and imperfections add character and features lots of rustic charm. The spacious lower shelf provides ample space for storing books or magazines or for displaying keepsakes and mementos.

      $152$99

       For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

       RELATED CONTENT:

      Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 16 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays

      20 Cute and Cozy Pajamas to Wear for Christmas and Hanukkah

      The Best Amazon Toy Deals to Save On This Year's Top Holiday Gifts

      Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

      Your Favorite Holiday Movies Are Streaming. Here's How to Watch Them

      The Best Apple Deals for Holiday Gifting to Shop Now

      The Best Deals on Sleeper Sofas at Wayfair This Holiday Season

      The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Holiday Travel

      The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Suitcase From Walmart

      The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart Happening Right Now

       