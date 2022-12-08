The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Holiday Savings: Samsung, Marc Jacobs, Shark Vacuums and More
Holiday deals on must-have items and gifts at Walmart are here. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of amazing deals across all categories to help you prepare for the holiday shopping season.
This is a great time to stock up on seasonal clothing, home goods, holiday gifts and more. Knowing that holiday shopping starts early, Walmart released its annual Top Toy List earlier last month with the hottest toys to gift. Not only are some of the top picks under $25, but there are already incredible deals on this year’s most-wanted toys. With price cuts on Squishmallows and Barbie playsets, you can easily stay in budget while scooping up the best gifts.
Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
Whether you're in the market for a new TV, kitchen appliance, or are looking to revamp your winter beauty routine with a beauty advent calendar, keep scrolling to shop the best deals from Walmart's holiday sale.
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart
This compact camera uses film for those who like to have hard copies of their pics, this gives you exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features.
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
If you prefer a more petite tablet, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices.
The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart
The Space NK Advent Calendar is packed with 12 of its bestselling skin care and beauty products from Mario Badescu, Lancer, Slip Silk, and more. Available for $59, this calendar is actually worth $135 and that's something certainly worth celebrating.
Style and dry your hair with the Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer. It comes with a concentrator and a diffuser to give you maximum precision.
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
We love our furry friends, but sometimes they create a bit of dirt and dinginess in our homes. Hide any trace of pet spots or stains with this upright carpet cleaner from Bissell that delivers cleaning formula deep into your carpet and upholstery.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart
Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. The Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine is easy-to-operate. Equipped with a milk frother, it mixes milk and air at high speed then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink.
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
The Best Furniture & Patio Deals at Walmart
A minimalist-approved nightstand will complete your bedroom set in a cinch.
This dual-purpose fire pit can warm up those sitting around the crackling fire, or you can also put the grilling surface on to cook food for your loved ones.
Clean and comfortable is the name of the game with this leather couch that can sturdily and stylishly hold up to your daily life. Covered in a durably plush black faux leather with warm tapered wood legs and under frame, this 3-seater sofa has an adaptable mid-century modern-meets-industrial sensibility with ultra-modern construction to last for years to come.
The amazingly stylish coffee table is the perfect blend of modern and classic design. The naturally occurring splits, knots, and imperfections add character and features lots of rustic charm. The spacious lower shelf provides ample space for storing books or magazines or for displaying keepsakes and mementos.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
