The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings

New Year deals on must-have items at Walmart are here. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of amazing deals across all categories to help you prepare for the brand-new year.

Shop Walmart Deals

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials, home goods, gifts and more. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, a kitchen appliance, or are looking to revamp your winter beauty routine, keep scrolling to shop the best deals from the Walmart New Year sale.

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop This highly affordable, sleek laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life. $179 $129 Shop Now

The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

Renpho Eye Massager with Heat Walmart Renpho Eye Massager with Heat After a hard day, a heated eye massager will help with eye strain and dryness. Renpho's eye massager with heat is wireless (and USB rechargeable) so you can take it and relax your eyes anywhere. $70 $60 Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Walmart Marc Jacobs Daisy A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful. $106 $69 Shop Now

The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $250 $139 Shop Now

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Walmart Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $35 $30 Shop Now

The Best Furniture & Patio Deals at Walmart

Seventh TV Stand Walmart Seventh TV Stand This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV. $300 $179 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart

The Best Home Fitness and Exercise Equipment Deals at Best Buy's Sale

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $500 Off for A Leveled-Up Gaming Experience

Channel This Year's Hottest Trend — Barbiecore — With These 15 Pieces

14 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now

21 Items for the Ultimate Work-From-Home Setup

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Suitcase From Walmart