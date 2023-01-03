Shopping

The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings

By ETonline Staff
New Year deals on must-have items at Walmart are here. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of amazing deals across all categories to help you prepare for the brand-new year.

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials, home goods, gifts and more. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, a kitchen appliance, or are looking to revamp your winter beauty routine, keep scrolling to shop the best deals from the Walmart New Year sale. 

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

AovoPro ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter
AovoPro ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter
Walmart
AovoPro ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter

Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability.

$439$270
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop

This highly affordable, sleek laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life. 

$179$129
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film (10-pack Mini Film)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera - Light Pink
Walmart
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film (10-pack Mini Film)

This compact camera uses film for those who like to have hard copies of their pics, this gives you exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features.

$67$49
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3
Walmart
TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3

The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.  

$148$118
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

$279$199

The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
Walmart
Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

$37$21
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat
Walmart
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat

After a hard day, a heated eye massager will help with eye strain and dryness. Renpho's eye massager with heat is wireless (and USB rechargeable) so you can take it and relax your eyes anywhere.

$70$60
Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer
Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer
Walmart
Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer

Style and dry your hair with the Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer. It comes with a concentrator and a diffuser to give you maximum precision.

$30$26
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Facial Cleanser and Face Wash
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Gel Face Wash

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39$29
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Walmart
Marc Jacobs Daisy

A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

$106$69

The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

$199$97
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.

$250$96
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$250$139

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, New, Stainless Steel, 1.8 Liters
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, New, Stainless Steel, 1.8 Liters
Walmart
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, New, Stainless Steel, 1.8 Liters

Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. The Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine is easy-to-operate. Equipped with a milk frother, it mixes milk and air at high speed then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. 

$139$99
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Walmart
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

$169$149
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

$66$50
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Walmart
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.

$35$30

The Best Furniture & Patio Deals at Walmart

Seventh TV Stand
Seventh TV Stand
Walmart
Seventh TV Stand

This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.

$300$179
Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
Walmart
Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.

$588$329
Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Fire Pit Dining Table
Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Fire Pit Dining Table
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Fire Pit Dining Table

Use this 63-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guests nice and toasty on a crisp evening.

$380$268

