The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings
New Year deals on must-have items at Walmart are here. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of amazing deals across all categories to help you prepare for the brand-new year.
This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials, home goods, gifts and more. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, a kitchen appliance, or are looking to revamp your winter beauty routine, keep scrolling to shop the best deals from the Walmart New Year sale.
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart
Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability.
This highly affordable, sleek laptop is a great option for those in school or who need a device for simple computing at home. One full charge gives you up to 10 hours of battery life.
This compact camera uses film for those who like to have hard copies of their pics, this gives you exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features.
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart
This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
After a hard day, a heated eye massager will help with eye strain and dryness. Renpho's eye massager with heat is wireless (and USB rechargeable) so you can take it and relax your eyes anywhere.
Style and dry your hair with the Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Hair Dryer. It comes with a concentrator and a diffuser to give you maximum precision.
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart
Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. The Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine is easy-to-operate. Equipped with a milk frother, it mixes milk and air at high speed then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
The Best Furniture & Patio Deals at Walmart
This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.
You can still relax outdoors during winter with an inflatable hot tub. Coleman's Tahiti Plus AirJet inflatable hot tub is easy to set up and break down, plus it can fit up to seven people.
Use this 63-inch gas fire pit table by Better Homes & Garden to keep all your guests nice and toasty on a crisp evening.
