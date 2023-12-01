Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa party, you know it will be one of the highlights of your holiday season. It's important to prepare with just the right gift to make the most of the occasion. But no need to fret! Sit back and sip that eggnog, because we're here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something among all the epic holiday deals and steals that will come in under the agreed-upon gift spending limit.

Whether you need to arrive with a fun gag gift for a White Elephant party or send a universally loved holiday present for your Secret Santa recipient, we've got you covered. Hoping to get a laugh out of your group? Bacon-scented lip balm, tortilla-printed blankets, and raunchy card games are sure to do the trick. Stressed over a Secret Santa gift for a coworker you've only met via Zoom? Herb growing kits, an affordable French press coffee maker, or a lip care set are thoughtful crowd-pleasers.

We've rounded up a bunch of white elephant gifts at great prices under $15 and under $40 that will arrive in time for your holiday party. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll know you scored a great gift with these selections.

White Elephant Gifts for $15 or Less

Salsa Grow Kit Uncommon Goods Salsa Grow Kit This Salsa Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is a white elephant gift that will really grow on them. They'll be able to make their own salsa at home. $12 Shop Now

Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask Scotch Porter Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask The concept of a beard mask might seem a little silly, but Scotch Porter's blend of shea butter and sunflower seed oil genuinely works to soften and moisturize his beard — making it the perfect little gift. $12 Shop Now

White Elephant Gifts for $40 or Less

Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon Glass Mushroom Lamp Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk in this whimsical mushroom lamp that's everywhere right now. $33 Shop Now

