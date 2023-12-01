Gifts

The 21 Best Secret Santa and White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

White Elephant Gifts
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:05 PM PST, December 1, 2023

We've picked out the best Secret Santa and White Elephant gifts for holiday parties, office swaps, and more.

Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa party, you know it will be one of the highlights of your holiday season. It's important to prepare with just the right gift to make the most of the occasion. But no need to fret! Sit back and sip that eggnog, because we're here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something among all the epic holiday deals and steals that will come in under the agreed-upon gift spending limit. 

Whether you need to arrive with a fun gag gift for a White Elephant party or send a universally loved holiday present for your Secret Santa recipient, we've got you covered. Hoping to get a laugh out of your group? Bacon-scented lip balm, tortilla-printed blankets, and raunchy card games are sure to do the trick. Stressed over a Secret Santa gift for a coworker you've only met via Zoom? Herb growing kits, an affordable French press coffee maker, or a lip care set are thoughtful crowd-pleasers.

We've rounded up a bunch of white elephant gifts at great prices under $15 and under $40 that will arrive in time for your holiday party. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll know you scored a great gift with these selections.

White Elephant Gifts for $15 or Less

Lumsburry Build-on Brick Coffee Mug

Lumsburry Build-on Brick Coffee Mug
Lumsburry Build-on Brick Coffee Mug

Give them a fun activity to engage in while they sip their morning coffee with this silly mug.

$16 $15

Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder

Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder
Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder

Are you implying their desk is a dumpster fire with this pencil holder? Maybe, but the flames double as adorable sticky notes.

$13 $12

Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey

This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.

Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm

Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm
Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm

Bacon: It's not just for breakfast. Let them swipe on the tasty favorite anytime with this ludicrous chapstick.

Salsa Grow Kit

Salsa Grow Kit
Salsa Grow Kit

This Salsa Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is a white elephant gift that will really grow on them. They'll be able to make their own salsa at home.

Mattel Games ​UNO The Office Card Game

Mattel Games ​UNO The Office Card Game
Mattel Games ​UNO The Office Card Game

It's the classic UNO game you know and love, but with your favorite characters from The Office.

Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle

Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle

For the wine lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle is a great Secret Santa gift that holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light
Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light

Your favorite bookworm can now read in bed at night with this nifty gadget.

$16 $13

Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask

Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask
Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask

The concept of a beard mask might seem a little silly, but Scotch Porter's blend of shea butter and sunflower seed oil genuinely works to soften and moisturize his beard — making it the perfect little gift.

White Elephant Gifts for $40 or Less

KLL Store Chaos Coordinator Candle

KLL Store Chaos Coordinator Candle
KLL Store Chaos Coordinator Candle

Your overworked boss will appreciate this candle.

Casofu Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket

Casofu Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
Casofu Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket

This blanket is the perfect couch companion.

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker
Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker

The coffee lover will be delighted to receive this highly-rated French press coffee maker. 

$29 $23

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set
Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set

Looking for the perfect gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life? Laneige's Heavenly Hydration Set features the brand's best-selling Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask.

$33 $30

Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]

Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]

For those who thrive on game night, this Drunk Stoned or Stupid party game is great for chuckles. 

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler
YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

Puncture- and rust-resistant, this YETI tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your wine cold until the last sip.

Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2

Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2
Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2

Help them craft a delicious and potent Bloody Mary with these glasses that diagram the measurements and ingredients. 

Gaiatop Rechargeable Avocado-Shaped Hand Warmers

Gaiatop Rechargeable Avocado-Shaped Hand Warmers
Gaiatop Rechargeable Avocado-Shaped Hand Warmers

These avocados are cute, but that's not all. With one charge, they can produce three to four hours of heat to keep hands warm on chilly days.

$27 $18

Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug

Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug
Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug

Watch a Bob Ross painting unfold when you put a hot beverage into this mug.

Uncommon Goods Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit

Uncommon Goods Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Uncommon Goods Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit

Vegans, cooks and gardeners will love growing mushrooms at home. 

Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Banana Phone

Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Banana Phone
Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Banana Phone

If you are looking for funny white elephant gift ideas, it doesn't get much sillier than this Bluetooth banana phone.

Glass Mushroom Lamp

Glass Mushroom Lamp
Glass Mushroom Lamp

Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk in this whimsical mushroom lamp that's everywhere right now. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

