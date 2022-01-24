Shopping

The 21 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her (That Aren’t Chocolate or Flowers)

By ETonline Staff
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her That Aren’t Chocolate or Flowers
The countdown to Valentine's Day is on, and that means it's time to start planning (and ordering ahead of time) something special for the beloved lady in your life. You don't have to wait until February to go on a shopping spree for the perfect gift -- there are plenty goodies that'll make that special woman in your life feel loved.

And just in case you're looking for gift ideas for Valentine's Day that aren't traditional -- think less flowers and chocolate, and more candles, skincare essentials, jewelry, perfume, wellness goodies and other luxe finds -- the ET Style team has selected a few of our top gift ideas to shop for the most important women on your Valentine's Day gift list. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife, there's a V-Day gift out there that is just right for them.

Scroll down to shop the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for her (and all the amazing women in your life) that are so much better than just chocolate or flowers.

In need of more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out ET Style's guide to the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50, the sweetest gifts to shop on Amazon, and the sexiest styles from the Savage X Fenty V-Day lingerie collection.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Zales Diamond Accent Double Infinity Knot Pendant in Sterling Silver
Zales Diamond Accent Double Infinity Knot Pendant in Sterling Silver
Zales
Zales Diamond Accent Double Infinity Knot Pendant in Sterling Silver
Looking for a sparkly gift idea that won't break the bank? This gorgeous diamond pendant is 75% off right now.
$119$30
Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set
Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set
If you want to give your loved one great gift, celebs love Barefoot Dreams cozy loungewear—this set is a departure from the brand's plush pajamas, but they are so luxurious and totally worthy of a hot date night. Wrap it up with a red rose and you've got the perfect gift for a cozy winter night.
$165
Moet & Chandon Personalized Impérial Brut NV Champagne 200ml
Moet Chandon Personalized Impérial Brut NV Champagne 200ml
Selfridges
Moet & Chandon Personalized Impérial Brut NV Champagne 200ml
For the ultimate romantic gift of champagne, a pop of Moet & Chandon Impérial Brut NV Champagne can be made into a personalized gift. Just send a JPEG along with your order and you get a bottle of bubbles for a completely unique gift.
$23
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
If she doesn't have a sweet tooth, perhaps you can seduce her with the sweet scent of a luxury perfume. If you're not shopping for February 14th but rather anniversary gifts, double the meaning with Baccarat Rouge 540 that was crafted in honor of the 250th anniversary of the iconic glassware manufacturer.
$325
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo
LookFantastic
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo
Bring the essence of a spa straight into your home with the REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo -- which work to nourish the skin, all while creating a gentle, aromatic experience.
$94 AT LOOKFANTASTIC
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Amazon
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Shake up your next at-home date night with Proost's stainless steel cocktail maker set -- which comes complete with 14 separate pieces.
$33
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
You can never go wrong with a pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings -- especially if they're from this Meghan Markle-loved brand.
$165 AT CUYANA
Nuface Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set
Nuface Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set
Dermstore
Nuface Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set
Treat yourself to this popular and portable Nuface Fix. A device that smoothens fine lines, tighten your skin, and helps brighten your complexion.
$159$111
World's Best Galentine Candle
World's Best Galentine Candle
Here For The Burn
World's Best Galentine Candle
Who says Valentine's Day gifts are strictly for our partners? Give the gal pal in your life something sweet with a candle from Here For The Burn.
$35 AT HERE FOR THE BURN
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Give the woman in your life the gift of comfort (and style) and she'll love you forever. These Fluff Yeah slides are as chic as they are cozy -- plus they're a celeb-fave shoe, too.
$60
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Amazon
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Have a lady in your life who's always cold? Serta's reversible heated blanket is here to the rescue.
$60 AT AMAZON
White Hand Single Stem Flower Vase
White Hand Single Stem Flower Vase
Wolf & Badger
White Hand Single Stem Flower Vase
These minimalistic, high-fired porcelain vases from artist Belgin Bozsahin will help breathe life into any corner of your home.
$119 AT WOLF AND BADGER
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Knesko
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Show your skin some love this Valentine's Day with Knesko's adorable heart-shaped gua sha sculpting tool.
$65 AT KNESKO
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Amazon
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Personalized and plush -- this velour bathrobe has it all.
$70
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Spongelle
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Massage and exfoliate your skin wherever you are with Spongelle's heart-shaped body wash-infused buffers -- perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.
$14 AT SPONGELLE
Vahdam Tea Gift Set
VAHDAM Green Tea Gift Set
Amazon
Vahdam Tea Gift Set
The perfect gift for the tea addict in your life.
$60 AT AMAZON
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up.
$178 AT SKIMS
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Cardholder
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Cardholder
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Cardholder
Carry all of your daily essentials with care (and style) with Kate Spade's ultra-chic Spencer Hearts Cardholder.
$50 AT KATE SPADE
ArtSugar Pink Jelly Bear Pill Mini Purse
Pink Jelly Bear Pill Mini Purse
ArtSugar
ArtSugar Pink Jelly Bear Pill Mini Purse
Designed by artist Reagan Corbett, this bubblegum pink purse -- made with PVC Jelly and adorned with cute, cartoonish designs -- is a sweeter gift than candy.
$75 AT ARTSUGAR
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
Macy's
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
$130 AT MACY'S
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
Sephora
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
She can try out Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.
$64 AT SEPHORA

