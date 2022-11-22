Black Friday deals on must-have items and gifts at Walmart are here. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of Black Friday deals across all categories to help you prepare for the new season.

Shop Walmart Black Friday Deals

This is a great time to stock up on seasonal clothing, home goods, holiday gifts and more. Knowing that holiday shopping starts early, Walmart released its annual Top Toy List earlier this month with the hottest toys to gift. Not only are some of the top picks under $25, but there are already incredible deals on this year’s most-wanted toys. With price cuts on Squishmallows and Barbie playsets, you can easily stay in budget while scooping up the best gifts.

Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.

Whether you're in the market for a new TV, kitchen appliance, or are looking to revamp your winter beauty routine with La Mer moisturizer, keep scrolling to shop the best deals from Walmart's Black Friday sale.

The Best Black Friday Tech Deals at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB If you prefer a more petite tablet, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. $159 $109 Shop Now

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals at Walmart

BeautySpaceNK 2022 Christmas Advent Calendar Walmart BeautySpaceNK 2022 Christmas Advent Calendar The Space NK Advent Calendar is packed with 12 of its bestselling skin care and beauty products from Mario Badescu, Lancer, Slip Silk, and more. Available for $59, this calendar is actually worth $135 and that's something certainly worth celebrating. $135 $59 Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Walmart Marc Jacobs Daisy A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful. $106 $72 Shop Now

The Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $250 $139 Shop Now

The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals at Walmart

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Walmart Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $35 $20 Shop Now

The Best Black Friday Furniture & Patio Deals at Walmart

Jianna Faux Leather Sofa Walmart Jianna Faux Leather Sofa Clean and comfortable is the name of the game with this leather couch that can sturdily and stylishly hold up to your daily life. Covered in a durably plush black faux leather with warm tapered wood legs and under frame, this 3-seater sofa has an adaptable mid-century modern-meets-industrial sensibility with ultra-modern construction to last for years to come. $361 $300 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

