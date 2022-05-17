The 22 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now the retailer is offering huge savings on top products ahead of Memorial Day, which is on May 30 this year. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer.
Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new outdoor furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best early Memorial Day sales at Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.
Save on the newest model of the VIZIO 50" Smart TV, featuring crystal-clear picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning.
Enjoy the sun this summer with an icy drink in hand while relaxing on this Better Homes & Gardens patio set, which comes with two wicker chairs and a matching table.
Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
With this 50% off deal, grab multiples of versatile skillet.
This mountain bike is a great gift idea for Father's Day.
Looking for the perfect summer straw bag? We love this crescent-shape style with satin scarf detail.
The cornhole game doesn't have to stop when the sun goes down. Keep enjoying the fun backyard game with your friends with this light-up board.
A must-have item for the summer, this cute, inflatable pool set is easy to set-up and put away. It's durable and can fit the whole family for some pool-time fun.
Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
Get ready for summer BBQ's with this 5-burner grill.
This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.
A smart TV with TruMotion and real 4K clarity, which is great for watching sport games.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.
Drown out any extra noise and tune into your favorite playlist with the Beats Noise Cancelling Headphones.
This monokini is priced just right for summer.
This laptop is a steal at over $200 off.
AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Outdoor hosting season is right around the corner. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.
One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room.
