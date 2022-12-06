The 23 Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for 2022: The Ultimate Gifts for Fans of All Ages
Whether the Star Wars fan on your list is a Rebel, a member of the Resistance, or on the Dark Side, we've found a range of intergalactic gifts they'll love. Just in time for the holidays, we've rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for your force-loving friends and family.
It doesn't matter if they're original movie purists, Kylo Ren defenders, or just super into Obi-Wan Kenobi, there's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the best way to wish them Happy Holidays, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, clothing, and home decor so you can give them the gift of The Force.
Who doesn't want to stream their fave movies and shows on Disney Plus, while wearing a new pair of Sith Lord socks or cozy Boba Fett pajamas and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head? Or better yet, gift them with some new Lego Star Wars sets they can put on display for everyone to see. If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars-obsessed people in your life, here are our 23 favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop now.
Enjoy a fancy charcuterie feast on this Death Star-carved cheese board, with hidden tools stored nicely underneath. Even better, the family-owned business out of California that makes these boards offers a lifetime guarantee.
If those on your list are Book of Boba Fett fans, they'll love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. They can also use it to listen to their favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.
It's all about the details when it comes to Lego building kits, and we love the attention to detail in this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. Grab this building set that includes a detailed cockpit (including a driving stick) and a Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigure.
This retro Ewok-decorated coffee mug is perfect for those on your list who love coffee just as much as they love the Star Wars franchise.
Add a little greenery to a desk space or bedroom with this baby Yoda Chia Pet that can be reused indefinitely.
Walk around the house in these comfy slippers with retro Star Wars comics printed on them. Just note they're sold in UK sizes, so you'll want to size up to get the right fit.
Sip from glasses featuring your favorite Star Wars characters printed on them. These glasses are made to last with a 12-month money-back guarantee.
Complete this retro Millennium Falcon-inspired look with a classic denim jacket, or better yet a Star Wars-themed leather jacket.
If you want to appeal to your fan's rebellious heart, look no further than this sturdy leather jacket, inspired by character Poe Dameron.
Build your favorite droid with this 2,315-piece Lego set. After some expert assembly, you'll have an R2D2 replica that's over one foot tall.
Snuggle up in this Darth Vader-themed Star Wars throw blanket for your next Star Wars movie marathon.
Who hasn't wanted to give fuzzy Chewbacca a hug? Now you can be embraced in his coziness with this Chewbacca-inspired bean bag.
Burn this candle to have your home smell like the Death Star, which according to Homesick smells like notes of leather, forged steel, and smoked amber. Once you burn it, you'll reveal a secret message on the back of the candle.
Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.
Put the Sith Lord on your breakfast (and beyond) in 2 different waffle sizes: Darth Vader's helmet or a larger, 7" round waffle.
Start your adventure to a galaxy far, far away by watching the Star Wars films all over again with a signature cocktail, chilled with these Death Star ice cubes.
Star Wars enthusiasts and engineers can wax nostalgic with this Millennium Falcon Starship Lego set.
An influential character in the Star Wars universe, Jyn Erso, now has her own Funko Pop. Pre-order this fearless character before they sell out.
Put on the latest Star Wars series while dinner cooks with any of the 13 Smart Programs available on this Instant Pot.
Grab matching aprons for you and your padawan, and take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adult and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. It's also available in a white Stormtrooper design.
For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.
Splurge this year and get your loved one their very own lightsaber for the holidays. This lightsaber has 12 different changeable colors and 4 sound modes, so they can be a Jedi (or Sith Lord, if that's where their allegiance lays).
If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy shows The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2022, According to TikTok — From Must-Have Beauty to Room Decor
You're A Wizard At Gift Giving, Harry: Magical Gifts For Potterheads
Be A Hero This Christmas: 17 Marvel Gift Ideas for The Ultimate Multiverse Fans On Your List
The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards
The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift
Hanna Andersson's Pajamas & Clothes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now
The Best Stocking Stuffers to Shop at Every Budget
Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out