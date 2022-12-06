Shopping

The 23 Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for 2022: The Ultimate Gifts for Fans of All Ages

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Whether the Star Wars fan on your list is a Rebel, a member of the Resistance, or on the Dark Side, we've found a range of intergalactic gifts they'll love. Just in time for the holidays, we've rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for your force-loving friends and family.

It doesn't matter if they're original movie purists, Kylo Ren defenders, or just super into Obi-Wan Kenobi, there's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the best way to wish them Happy Holidays, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, clothing, and home decor so you can give them the gift of The Force.

Who doesn't want to stream their fave movies and shows on Disney Plus, while wearing a new pair of Sith Lord socks or cozy Boba Fett pajamas and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head? Or better yet, gift them with some new Lego Star Wars sets they can put on display for everyone to see. If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars-obsessed people in your life, here are our 23 favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop now.

Star Wars Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
"Star Wars" Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
Amazon
Star Wars Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set

Enjoy a fancy charcuterie feast on this Death Star-carved cheese board, with hidden tools stored nicely underneath. Even better, the family-owned business out of California that makes these boards offers a lifetime guarantee. 

$59$45
Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Book of Boba Fett Mini Speaker
Amazon
Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker

If those on your list are Book of Boba Fett fans, they'll love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. They can also use it to listen to their favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.

$20$11
Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder
Lego 'Star Wars' Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder
Lego
Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder

It's all about the details when it comes to Lego building kits, and we love the attention to detail in this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. Grab this building set that includes a detailed cockpit (including a driving stick) and a Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigure.

$240
Star Wars Endor Camp Retro-Style Mug
Star Wars Camp Endor Retro-Style Mug
Amazon
Star Wars Endor Camp Retro-Style Mug

This retro Ewok-decorated coffee mug is perfect for those on your list who love coffee just as much as they love the Star Wars franchise. 

$24
Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Amazon
Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' Baby Yoda Chia Pet

Add a little greenery to a desk space or bedroom with this baby Yoda Chia Pet that can be reused indefinitely.

$22$18
Star Wars Slip-On House Shoes
Star Wars Slip-On House Shoes
Amazon
Star Wars Slip-On House Shoes

Walk around the house in these comfy slippers with retro Star Wars comics printed on them. Just note they're sold in UK sizes, so you'll want to size up to get the right fit. 

$24$20
JoyJolt Star Wars™ Helmet Hues Stemless Glasses
JoyJolt Star Wars™ Helmet Hues Stemless Glasses
Amazon
JoyJolt Star Wars™ Helmet Hues Stemless Glasses

Sip from glasses featuring your favorite Star Wars characters printed on them. These glasses are made to last with a 12-month money-back guarantee. 

$45$30
Star Wars Millennium Falcon 77 Retro Diagonal Stripes T-Shirt
Star Wars Millennium Falcon 77 Retro Diagonal Stripes T-Shirt
Amazon
Star Wars Millennium Falcon 77 Retro Diagonal Stripes T-Shirt

Complete this retro Millennium Falcon-inspired look with a classic denim jacket, or better yet a Star Wars-themed leather jacket.

$23
SNA Collection Poe Dameron Star Wars Men's Leather Jacket
SNA Collection Poe Dameron Star Wars Mens Leather Jacket
Amazon
SNA Collection Poe Dameron Star Wars Men's Leather Jacket

If you want to appeal to your fan's rebellious heart, look no further than this sturdy leather jacket, inspired by character Poe Dameron.

$170
Lego Stars Wars R2-D2 Set
Lego Stars Wars R2-D2 Set
Amazon
Lego Stars Wars R2-D2 Set

Build your favorite droid with this 2,315-piece Lego set. After some expert assembly, you'll have an R2D2 replica that's over one foot tall. 

$240
Star Wars Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket
Star Wars Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket
Amazon
Star Wars Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket

Snuggle up in this Darth Vader-themed Star Wars throw blanket for your next Star Wars movie marathon.

$50
Pottery Barn Star Wars™ Chewbacca Beanbag
Pottery Barn Star Wars™ Chewbacca Beanbag
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Star Wars™ Chewbacca Beanbag

Who hasn't wanted to give fuzzy Chewbacca a hug? Now you can be embraced in his coziness with this Chewbacca-inspired bean bag. 

$219$209
Homesick Death Star Candle
Homesick Death Star Candle
Homesick
Homesick Death Star Candle

Burn this candle to have your home smell like the Death Star, which according to Homesick smells like notes of leather, forged steel, and smoked amber. Once you burn it, you'll reveal a secret message on the back of the candle. 

$44$37
Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister
Funko Pop Deluxe Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child with Canister
Amazon
Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister

Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.

$14
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Amazon
Darth Vader Waffle Maker

Put the Sith Lord on your breakfast (and beyond) in 2 different waffle sizes: Darth Vader's helmet or a larger, 7" round waffle. 

$45
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray
Amazon
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray

Start your adventure to a galaxy far, far away by watching the Star Wars films all over again with a signature cocktail, chilled with these Death Star ice cubes.

$20$18
Lego 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
Amazon
Lego 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon

Star Wars enthusiasts and engineers can wax nostalgic with this Millennium Falcon Starship Lego set. 

$170$159
Funko Pop!: Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy - Jyn Erso, Amazon Exclusive
Funko Pop!: Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy - Jyn Erso, Amazon Exclusive
Amazon
Funko Pop!: Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy - Jyn Erso, Amazon Exclusive

An influential character in the Star Wars universe, Jyn Erso, now has her own Funko Pop. Pre-order this fearless character before they sell out. 

$13
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Amazon
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty

Put on the latest Star Wars series while dinner cooks with any of the 13 Smart Programs available on this Instant Pot.

$100
Darth Vader Cooking Aprons
Star Wars Darth Vader apron
Williams Sonoma
Darth Vader Cooking Aprons

Grab matching aprons for you and your padawan, and take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adult and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. It's also available in a white Stormtrooper design.

$40
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
Lightsaber Chopsticks
Amazon
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks

For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.

$20
Dueling Light Saber
Dueling Light Saber
Amazon
Dueling Light Saber

Splurge this year and get your loved one their very own lightsaber for the holidays. This lightsaber has 12 different changeable colors and 4 sound modes, so they can be a Jedi (or Sith Lord, if that's where their allegiance lays). 

$80$67
Subscription to Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi Limited Series
Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+
Subscription to Disney+

If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy shows The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan.

$8/MONTH

