The 23 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2022

By ETonline Staff
Theragun, Amazon

It's OK to admit it—shopping for the man in your life is never an easy task (especially for Valentine's Day). And if you've already exhausted all of your best gift-giving ideas during the previous holiday season, then you know that finding the perfect Valentine's Day treat for your new beau or long-time hubby presents a whole new (and painstakingly complicated) challenge.

If you (like us) are turning to Google and panic-searching social media for thoughtful gift inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday, then look no further—the ET Style team has scoured the internet and rounded up a few of the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men in 2022 and beyond. From body massagers and shaving kits, to sock subscriptions, cold brew coffee makers, bluetooth shower speakers (because we all know men love their bluetooth), zip jackets, indoor fire pits and so much more, you're sure to find the most memorable gift for your man. This year's V-day shopping antics might prove to be your easiest yet -- thanks to our Valentine's Day guide, of course. 

Ahead, shop the hottest Valentine's Day gifts to give the men in your life this year. Plus, check out ET Style's full Valentine's Day Guide -- which includes what to buy, what to wear and what to watch.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Men:

Leatherman Curl
Leatherman Curl
Leatherman
Leatherman Curl
For the handy man in your life, the Curl multitool from Leatherman is about the most romantic gift you can give him.
$90
Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table with FlexTech Bed
Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table with FlexTech Bed
QVC
Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table with FlexTech Bed
If your SO suffers from back pain (pretty much everyone!), this inversion table won't be just the perfect present, it will be one of the best gifts he's every received. You're welcome.
$449
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Wayfair
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Stay classy and warm all winter long with personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. 
$77$25
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat
Amazon
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!"
$40$34
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Any iced coffee drinker will appreciate the ability to whip up their own batch right at home. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns grounds into a concentrate overnight, which you can then drink cold or turn into a cup of joe with boiling water. Personalize this Valentine's gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds and a funny mug that involves an inside joke.
$28 AT AMAZON
Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime
Theragun
Theragun Prime
If you were thinking about splurging on a fancy sports massage for him, consider this mega-popular vibration therapy device as a unique gift. It pulses 40 times per second to stimulate circulation, generate heat and relieve even the deepest kinds of tension, tightness, knots and other variations of soreness. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving.
$299 AT THERAGUN
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Pick your partner's home city, and you can gift them a little piece of home with these map glasses. 
$18
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Kit
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Kit
The Art of Shaving
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Kit
Clean up his shaving process with this top-rated shaving kit that features a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shave balm and brush.
$95 AT THE ART OF SHAVING
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
Gift the special man in your life the newest series of the Apple Watch. 
$400$390
Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate
Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate
Man Crates
Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate
If you haven't discovered Man Crates yet, it's the Valentine gift catchall for men-—and there are so many great gift ideas to choose from. We selected the Exotic Meats Crate for a unique surprise of all the different types of unusual jerky he can chew on.
$120
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Amazon
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Devoted whiskey drinkers appreciate the value of whiskey stones. They keep your drink cold without watering it down. 
$15$13
Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List
Date Night Bucket List
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List
Want to surprise your partner with multiple gifts in one? The date night bucket list gives your special someone the chance to pick a random popsicle from the tin. Then, you have to take them on whatever date is printed on the stick. 
$20
Talking Pints Conversation Glassware
Talking Pints Conversation Glassware
Uncommon Goods
Talking Pints Conversation Glassware
Whether you've been married to your husband for decades or dating your boyfriend for a few weeks, a beer lover will appreciate having easy chats with these conversation pint glasses from Uncommon Goods. It's a fun gift no matter where you are in your relationship. 
$30
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Amazon
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Bring out the inner bartender in your beau this Valentine's Day with Corkcicle's Whiskey Wedge, giving anyone a design-forward edge to their whiskey drinks.
$25
Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Neiman Marcus
Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Your man will never be late for date night again thanks to this sharp, sleek Detrola 43mm Silicone Watch.
$395 AT NEIMAN MARCUS
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book
Amazon
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book
A truly personalized gift, this paper time capsule includes 12 prompted letters (e.g., “When we first met...” and “What I love about us...") that will show your partner how much your relationship means to you. Fill them out with your favorite memories and milestones, postdate each envelope and then kick back and admire this easy solution to a lifetime of being unable to express your love verbally.
$13 AT AMAZON
iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker
iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Amazon
iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Now your man can enjoy all of his favorite playlists in style and at any time of the day -- even in the shower -- thanks to this bluetooth shower speaker.
$50$30 AT AMAZON
Takeout Dice
Takeout Dice
Etsy
Takeout Dice
Alleviate the stress of having to figure out what exactly you'll get for takeout -- simply take a roll and let the dice decide what comes next for your next fast food treat.
$28 AT ETSY
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit
Amazon
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit
Cozy up to something warm wherever you are this winter -- indoors or out -- thanks to the Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit. It is snuggle season, after all.
$85$75 AT AMAZON
Sock Fancy Subscription
Sock Fancy Subscription
Amazon
Sock Fancy Subscription
Is there anything worse than having to buy someone a pair of socks? If your beau goes through his sock stock fairly quickly, he'll appreciate this simple subscription which gifts him a new pair every month.
$10 PER MONTH AT AMAZON
Superga 2433 Moleskin Black High Tops
Superga 2433 Moleskin Black High Tops
Superga
Superga 2433 Moleskin Black High Tops
These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.
$129$90 AT SUPERGA
Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Knife
Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Knife
Every man needs a Swiss Army knife (and so does every woman, but this list is all about the guys). This option from Amazon has a red, stainless steel handle for a sleek look and offers a number of different functions, from cutting and carving to sawing, scissoring and screwing. Whatever project he’s tinkering with or beverage he’s trying to open, this tool will get the job done.
$45$33 AT AMAZON
Nomad Goods Rustic Leather Case
Nomad Goods Rustic Leather Case
Nomad Goods
Nomad Goods Rustic Leather Case
There's just something about men and their love for rustic leather. If your guy carries his Airpods with him everywhere he goes, then he'll love this sleek, leather carrying case to help better protect the headphones.
$35 AT NOMAD GOODS

