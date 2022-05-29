The 24 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now the retailer is offering huge savings on top products this Memorial Day. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer.
Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new outdoor furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Memorial Day sales at Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
The compact Geemax folding treadmill can be adjusted to fit under your desk and can be controlled with a remote control for a convenient home workout.
The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.
The Ozark Trail Instant Canopy can be set up in just two minutes. Make your next camping trip, tailgate or backyard shindig more comfortable on sunny days.
This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.
Sometimes all you need is a trusty oscillating tower fan to keep you cool.
Save on the newest model of the VIZIO 50" Smart TV, featuring crystal-clear picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning.
Enjoy the sun this summer with an icy drink in hand while relaxing on this Better Homes & Gardens patio set, which comes with two wicker chairs and a matching table.
Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
With this 50% off deal, grab multiples of versatile skillet.
This mountain bike is a great gift idea for Father's Day.
The cornhole game doesn't have to stop when the sun goes down. Keep enjoying the fun backyard game with your friends with this light-up board.
A must-have item for the summer, this cute, inflatable pool set is easy to set-up and put away. It's durable and can fit the whole family for some pool-time fun.
Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
Get ready for summer BBQ's with this 5-burner grill.
This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.
This monokini is priced just right for summer.
This laptop is a steal at $300 off.
Outdoor hosting season is right around the corner. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.
One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room.
