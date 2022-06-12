The 26 Best Camping Gear on Amazon for Summer Adventures

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or you're a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted gear in your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors, or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, we have scoured Amazon and have gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need to comfortably (and safely) enjoy days under the sun and nights under the stars, even if it's your first camping trip.

You don't have to go all out — you can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby at a national park (and maybe bring a swimsuit or two while you're at it). Or, create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique staycation. Either way you do it, now you'll have the gear to make your camping experience complete.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear on Amazon below.

Coleman Camping Chair Amazon Coleman Camping Chair This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go. $40 $38 Buy Now

Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack Amazon Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack This insulated backpack makes carrying drinks from your car to your campsite a breeze. It can keep up to 54 cans cold for 24 hours. $50 $40 Buy Now

Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink Amazon Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink These foldable bins can hold 2.25 gallons of water and are great for washing your camp dishes, clothes or can be used as an ice bucket for your drinks or storage container for your outdoor items. The usage possibilities are endless. $24 Buy Now

EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns Amazon EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns Whether you need a camping lantern or you're looking to add a lantern to your disaster emergency kit, you can't go wrong with this rechargeable LED lantern. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, it's a great value with a price under $25. $22 Buy Now

Coleman Camp Wagon Amazon Coleman Camp Wagon If your next camping adventure is a family affair, this Coleman Camp Wagon makes transporting your camping gear a bit easier. $145 $87 Buy Now

GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera Amazon GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over. $349 $330 Buy Now

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack Amazon CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. $50 Buy Now

Coleman LED Lantern Amazon Coleman LED Lantern A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours. $55 $50 Buy Now

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler Amazon CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler This wine tumbler is like no other — especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature — whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing. $25 $19 Buy Now

ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock Amazon ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $75 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF to Wear All Summer Long

The Best Sandals for Summer 2022

Amazon Deals on Swimsuits Just in Time For Summer — Starting at $12

Outdoor Voices Launches New Exercise Dress

The Best Travel Bags for Summer Vacations

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon