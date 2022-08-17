Shopping

The 26 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon — Shop Styles Under $45

By Charlotte Lewis‍
With summer winding down and fall on its way, it's time to freshen up your closet with some wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Right now, Amazon is full of perfect dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles, so you can make the most of the warm weather still left. Plus, there are plenty of dresses that are ready to take into fall. 

Whether you're in need of a casual shirt dress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a late summer or fall wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Thinking about trying out the new "coastal grandma" look? There's something for you, too.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon for you, so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon in mini, midi, and maxi styles.

Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress
Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress
Amazon
Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress

The fabulous thing about this long-sleeve shirt dress is the built-in belt that helps define your waist. It also has pockets that are practical but not overly noticeable.

$46$21 WITH COUPON
Sleeveless Deep V Maxi Dress
Sleeveless Deep V Maxi Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Deep V Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is a great transitional dress. It'll keep you cool in the summer and you can pair it with a cardigan or jacket in the fall.

$38
Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck
Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck
Amazon
Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck

Amazon has several variations on the coastal grandma style, but we love this floral patterned midi dress with a self-tie belt to keep your waist cinched and looking anything but frumpy.

$46$36
Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress
Amazon
Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

This midi ruffle-hemmed dress is a perfect easy-to-wear dress this summer. Plus, it comes in over thirty fun colors, so you're guaranteed to find one that matches your aesthetic.

$44$40 WITH COUPON
Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Amazon
Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress

This flowy dress in floral print is a perfect addition to anyone's summer wardrobe. The off-the-shoulder neckline makes it fancy enough for a date night, but casual enough to pair with flat sandals while running errands.

$40
Crew Neck Ruched Summer Sleeveless Mini
Crew Neck Ruched Summer Sleeveless Mini
Amazon
Crew Neck Ruched Summer Sleeveless Mini

Flaunt your legs in the warm weather this summer with this body conforming mini in comfortable jersey knit.

$33
Floral Casual Wrap V Neck Midi Sun Dress
Floral Casual Wrap V Neck Midi Sun Dress
Amazon
Floral Casual Wrap V Neck Midi Sun Dress

Freshen up your summer wardrobe with this lightweight floral sun dress. 

$41$38
Square Neck Ruffled Half Sleeve Flowy Maxi Dress
R.YIposha Square Neck Ruffled Half Sleeve Flowy Maxi Dress
Amazon
Square Neck Ruffled Half Sleeve Flowy Maxi Dress

Reviewers are loving the fit and comfort this vintage nap dress offers. 

$39$36 WITH COUPON
Sleeveless Beach Tank Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress
LILLUSORY Sleeveless Beach Tank Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Beach Tank Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress

Pair this tank dress with a casual sneaker or a heeled sandal and you're ready to go. 

$34
Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress With Pockets
Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress With Pockets

This casual maxi dress is a perfect warm-weather staple — plus, it has pockets.

$41$35 WITH COUPON
Casual Loose Tank Dress
Casual Loose Tank Dress
Amazon
Casual Loose Tank Dress

Stay cool in this breezy shirt dress in trendy tie dye.

$25
Floral Wrap Mini Dress
Floral Wrap V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Casual Ruffle Dress
Amazon
Floral Wrap Mini Dress

This faux wrap dress with spaghetti straps has glowing reviews and with good reason. It's effortlessly stylish, all for $30.

$30
Floral Plunge Neck Knot Short Dress
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Amazon
Floral Plunge Neck Knot Short Dress

This short sleeve v-neck dress from Floerns is so chic that it was included in Real Housewife of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards' Amazon haul this spring.

$38
Nautica Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica Women's Breton Stripes Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Nautica Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress

If you need a cute dress for summer BBQs, this striped tank polo is just the right thing.

$35
Button Front Sleeveless Mini Dress
Sleeveless Mini Dress
Amazon
Button Front Sleeveless Mini Dress

This casual dress with button front detail will keep you looking cool even on the hottest summer day.

$29$28
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress

This tank maxi dress will keep you comfortable on hot summer days. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns. 

$31
V-Neck Sleeveless Wrap Sundress
Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress Summer Flare Tank Dress
Amazon
V-Neck Sleeveless Wrap Sundress

Accessorize this wrap dress with some fancy jewelry and a pair of strappy sandals, and you have a party dress that's summer wedding ready.

$34
One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress
One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress
Amazon
One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress

This beautiful dress will pair just as well with your comfortable flip flops as it will with a fancier pair of heels, making it a perfect versatile addition to your summer wardrobe.

$43
Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress
Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress
Amazon
Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress

Make the most of summer Fridays in this mini dress with trendy balloon sleeves that can take you from the office into the weekend with ease.

$45$38
Short Sleeve Maxi T Shirt Dress With Pockets
t shirt maxi dress
Amazon
Short Sleeve Maxi T Shirt Dress With Pockets

This classic tee shirt dress with pockets is so comfortable, it's no wonder it's a best-seller in Amazon fashion.

$40$26
Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini
Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini
Amazon
Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini

Stay cool in the summer sun with this mini dress featuring breezy ruffle hem, scoop neckline and shoulder-protecting cap sleeves.

$37$33 WITH COUPON
V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Tropical Summer Maxi Dress
V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Tropical Summer Maxi Dress
Amazon
V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Tropical Summer Maxi Dress

Add a splash of color to your summer wardrobe with this tropical print maxi dress with flattering drawstring to show off your figure.

$40$33
Button Front Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Button Front Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Amazon
Button Front Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Available in bold blue and bright red, you'll receive a ton of compliments when you don this casual dress with puffy sleeves. 

$32
Sweetheart Neckline Puff Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress
Sweetheart Neckline Puff Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Casual Loose Flowy Swing Mini Dress
Amazon
Sweetheart Neckline Puff Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress

The demure sweetheart neckline of this flowy summer dress makes it perfect for a summer bridal party, wedding or any other fancy occasion.

$37
Short Sleeve V-Neck Swiss Dot Mini Dress
Short Sleeve V Neck Mini Dress Chiffon Swiss Dot Flowy Short Dress
Amazon
Short Sleeve V-Neck Swiss Dot Mini Dress

This versatile mini will pair just as perfectly with white sneakers as it will with a fancier shoe, making it a perfect summer dress.

$45$31 WITH COUPON
Strapless Side-Slit Flowy Tube Top Long Maxi Dress
Strapless High Waist Side Slit Flowy Tube Top Long Maxi Dress
Amazon
Strapless Side-Slit Flowy Tube Top Long Maxi Dress

You'll look red hot all summer long in this boho-inspired strapless maxi dress.

$33

