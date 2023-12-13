Gifts

The 28 Best Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your Holiday Gift List — All Under $30

Christmas Stockings
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:41 AM PST, December 13, 2023

Step up your stocking stuffer game this Christmas with sweet gifts under $30.

It's official: Christmas gift shopping season is upon us. While everyone loves unwrapping presents under the tree, sometimes the most exciting treats are those found in the stockings hung by the fireplace.

Shopping for these little trinkets and knick-knacks is easier said than done — especially if you have a large stocking to stuff. The one thing you have to consider when shopping for stocking stuffers is the size. From there, you can let your gift-giving imagination run wild. With options for kids and adults, we've found a range of fun and practical stocking stuffers that are equal parts thoughtful and affordable.

Whether it's a sweet treat, a LEGO set or a celeb-loved face mist, there is a little something for everyone in our round-up. Below, shop the best stocking stuffers for the whole family. To help you get the best bang for your buck on Christmas morning 2023, we've organized these finds by stocking stuffers under $30, under $15, and under $10.

 Stocking Stuffers Under $30

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set
Amazon

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

Impress with these luxurious hand creams that made Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2018 and 2019.

Society6 Pink Cottage Quilt iPhone Case

Society6 Pink Cottage Quilt iPhone Case
Society6

Society6 Pink Cottage Quilt iPhone Case

Society6 has an incredible selection of fun stocking stuffers, including this iPhone case that will help them to switch up their phone's OOTD. Right now, this gift is 20% off. 

$36 $27

Shop Now

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29 $27

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.

$25 $14

Shop Now

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Help them stay warm in this adorable and high-quality beanie from Carhartt available in 36 different color options.

Gaiam Cold Therapy Massage Roller Ball

Gaiam Cold Therapy Massage Roller Ball
Amazon

Gaiam Cold Therapy Massage Roller Ball

A great gift for athletes or fitness fanatics, the ice therapy roller can help with inflammation, blood circulation, and help to soothe sore muscles for faster recovery.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Blue, 6 Pairs)

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Blue, 6 Pairs)
Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Blue, 6 Pairs)

Treat the self-care enthusiast in your life to six pairs of cooling under-eye masks that work to diminish puffiness, bags and swelling.

Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10

Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10
Amazon

Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10

Perfect for a wide range of ages, this Marvel-themed game will be something for the whole family to enjoy. Test your Marvel knowledge and see if you can guess a character with just 10 questions.

Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box

Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box
Amazon

Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box

Here's a fun spin on the traditional sock Christmas present.

LEGO Creator Christmas Train

LEGO Creator Christmas Train
Amazon

LEGO Creator Christmas Train

You can't go wrong filling their stocking with the LEGO Creator Christmas Train.

Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen

Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen
Amazon

Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen

This handy 9-in-1 pen works as a ballpoint pen, ruler, screwdriver, bottle opener, stylus, level and flashlight.

$18 $17

Shop Now

 Stocking Stuffers Under $15

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Amazon

Baimei Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Surprise the ultimate skincare enthusiast with a rose quartz face roller and gua sha skincare tool kit this holiday season.

$16 $10

Shop Now

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are all the rage every Christmas. This ball holds more than five surprises and opens into a playset.

$12 $9

Shop Now

Essie expressie, Take The Espresso

Essie expressie, Take The Espresso
Amazon

Essie expressie, Take The Espresso

Bringing to mind the richness of dark chocolate, this quick-drying nail polish is the perfect shade.

Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set

Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set
Amazon

Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set

Make it a throwback with the Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set.

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
Amazon

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

These acne patches used by Hailey Bieber and Maude Apatow protect blemishes for faster healing overnight. Each pimple patch acts as a protective cover and prevents touching and picking.

Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)

Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)
Amazon

Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)

It's always nice to have an extra hair clip on hand, especially when it looks as good as these.

$20 $14

Shop Now

Burt's Bees Festive Fix Set

Burt's Bees Festive Fix Set
Amazon

Burt's Bees Festive Fix Set

This festive set from Burt's Bees features lip balms inspired by delightful holiday flavors, such as Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Cranberry Spritz and Shortbread Cookie.

$12 $9

Shop Now

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
Amazon

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

Inspired by Halle Bailey's Ariel, the official Little Mermaid doll is posable with a glittery ombre tail and long red hair.

$15 $10

Shop Now

Stocking Stuffers Under $10

Tabasco Sauce Keychain with Mini Bottle of Hot Sauce

Tabasco Sauce Keychain with Mini Bottle of Hot Sauce
Amazon

Tabasco Sauce Keychain with Mini Bottle of Hot Sauce

For those who like it hot, this little bottle of Tabasco and keychain are what they’re missing in their life.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Amazon

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water

Mario Badescu's refreshing hydrating mist can be used anywhere anytime for a pleasant pick me up.

$7 $5

Shop Now

Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Naughty or Nice Spinner Jelly Bean Gift Box

Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Naughty or Nice Spinner Jelly Bean Gift Box
Amazon

Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Naughty or Nice Spinner Jelly Bean Gift Box

The Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Naughty or Nice gift box not only features a selection of delicious jelly bean flavors for candy lovers but also provides an entertaining game to enjoy with friends and family.

Body Back Scalp Massager

Body Back Scalp Massager
Amazon

Body Back Scalp Massager

Calm their nerves with a relaxing head-tingling massage.

Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet

Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet
Amazon

Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet

Small but mighty, this slim wallet is minimal but still has enough space for your ID, credit cards and of course some cash.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Ring Pop Candy Lollipop Variety Party Pack

Ring Pop Candy Lollipop Variety Party Pack
Amazon

Ring Pop Candy Lollipop Variety Party Pack

Candy is always a great stocking stuffer for the kids during Christmas.

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope
Amazon

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Everyone can use an Amazon gift card. Add $25 on the dot, or any amount from $10 to $2,000.

Starting at $10

Shop Now

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set
Amazon

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

This product, seen on Shark Tank, helps get the last drop out of makeup and skincare containers.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes

Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes
Amazon

Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes

Candy canes are the ultimate Christmas candy.

$3 $2

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

