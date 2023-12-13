It's official: Christmas gift shopping season is upon us. While everyone loves unwrapping presents under the tree, sometimes the most exciting treats are those found in the stockings hung by the fireplace.

Shopping for these little trinkets and knick-knacks is easier said than done — especially if you have a large stocking to stuff. The one thing you have to consider when shopping for stocking stuffers is the size. From there, you can let your gift-giving imagination run wild. With options for kids and adults, we've found a range of fun and practical stocking stuffers that are equal parts thoughtful and affordable.

Whether it's a sweet treat, a LEGO set or a celeb-loved face mist, there is a little something for everyone in our round-up. Below, shop the best stocking stuffers for the whole family. To help you get the best bang for your buck on Christmas morning 2023, we've organized these finds by stocking stuffers under $30, under $15, and under $10.

Stocking Stuffers Under $30

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 $27 Shop Now

Stocking Stuffers Under $15

Stocking Stuffers Under $10

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: