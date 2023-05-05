The 29 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This May 2023: Save Big on Tech, Beauty, Outdoor Furniture, Vacuums and More
Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials for your Memorial Day festivities or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of Walmart deals with new sales appearing every day. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch Series 8 to LG TVs and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best deals at Walmart to shop this weekend.
The spring deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Ninja coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for spring cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now.
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today
Find relief during hot days ahead with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with an over-ice function, that delivers rich-flavored iced coffee, never watered down.
Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your patio or use it to spruce up your sunroom.
Your search for outdoor bistro sets is over. This Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set adds to your outdoor decor and is perfect for entertaining or sipping your morning coffee outside.
Take this affordable, lightweight chair with a built-in cup holder to your next camping trip.
The Best Walmart Tech Deals
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist.
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning Open-Air Adventure.
The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals
The Costway Canopy Swing is spacious enough to hold three people, and you can all have a great time enjoying the fresh air together.
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
Upgrade your outdoor space with this 60,000 BTU fire pit table.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
A highly rated and best-selling carry-on luggage from iFLY is now discounted in time for your spring vacations.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
A minimalist would love this cookware set that has a removable handle that works with each of the three non-stick pans. The pots and pans are also dishwasher and oven safe.
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. The CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.
Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan.
This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time).
The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
Get complete and efficient cleaning with the IQ navigation feature on this Shark robot vacuum.
The Eufy RoboVac 630 is designed with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to sensor any surfaces in your home for dirt and debris.
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
