Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials ahead of 4th of July or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible deals at Walmart this week.

You can score major summer savings on everything from an Apple Watch and LG TVs to outdoor grills and robot vacuums. With limited time left on these amazing discounts, we want to make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, so we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop right now.

Shop Walmart Deals

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like blenders. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this summer, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Vitamix ONE Blender Walmart Vitamix ONE Blender Simplify your food-prepping process with this intuitive blender technology that can make everything from smoothies and sauces to frozen treats and dips. $250 $130 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $429 $359 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad Walmart SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. $429 $206 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $123 $99 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i1+ Walmart iRobot Roomba i1+ This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base. $530 $288 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

