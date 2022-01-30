The countdown to Valentine's Day is on, and that means it's time to start planning (and ordering ahead of time) something special for the beloved lady in your life. You don't have to wait until February to go on a shopping spree for the perfect gift -- there are plenty goodies that'll make that special woman in your life feel loved.

And just in case you're looking for gift ideas for Valentine's Day that aren't traditional -- think less flowers and chocolate, and more candles, skincare essentials, jewelry, perfume, wellness goodies and other luxe finds -- the ET Style team has selected a few of our top gift ideas to shop for the most important women on your Valentine's Day gift list. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife, there's a V-Day gift out there that is just right for them.

Scroll down to shop the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for her (and all the amazing women in your life) that are so much better than just chocolate or flowers.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars Cameo Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars You might recognize this happy couple from 90 Day Fiancé—they're just one of the celebrity couples who want to spread their love in a personal video Cameo this Valentine's Day! You can choose from minor celebrities to super stars to make a custom video with a message for your sweetheart. $15 AND UP Buy Now

Veja V-10 Sneakers Nordstrom Veja V-10 Sneakers Is the special woman in your life is looking to add a sustainable piece of fashion to her wardrobe that also happens to be Meghan Markle-approved? Grab these Veja sneakers, which the Duchess of Sussex owns in another colorway. This particular style from the footwear brand is made from leather, rubber and rice waste, organic cotton, sugar cane and other environmentally friendly materials. $150 Buy Now

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Nordstrom Maison Francis Kurkdjian If she doesn't have a sweet tooth, perhaps you can seduce her with the sweet scent of a luxury perfume. If you're not shopping for February 14th but rather anniversary gifts, double the meaning with Baccarat Rouge 540 that was crafted in honor of the 250th anniversary of the iconic glassware manufacturer. $325 Buy Now

World's Best Galentine Candle Here For The Burn World's Best Galentine Candle Who says Valentine's Day gifts are strictly for our partners? Give the gal pal in your life something sweet with a candle from Here For The Burn. $35 AT HERE FOR THE BURN Buy Now

Vionic Indulge Relax Slipper Nordstrom Vionic Indulge Relax Slipper If you want to give her the gift of luxurious comfort, Vionic is a footwear brand beloved by Oprah and this slipper is quickly gaining popularity this winter. $70 Buy Now

Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats Brentwood Home Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats For the serious yogi, this unique yoga mat is one of the best gifts you can get her. It's made with soft, organic cotton which means it's washable! Use the code YOGA for a 15% discount. $129 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set If you want to give your loved one great gift, celebs love Barefoot Dreams cozy loungewear—this set is a departure from the brand's plush pajamas, but they are so luxurious and totally worthy of a hot date night. Wrap it up with a red rose and you've got the perfect gift for a cozy winter night. $145 Buy Now

Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Skims Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up. $178 AT SKIMS Buy Now

