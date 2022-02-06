We know that shopping for the man in your life is never an easy task -- especially for Valentine's Day -- And if you've already exhausted all of your best gift-giving ideas during the previous holiday season, then you know that finding the perfect Valentine's Day treat for your new beau or long-time hubby presents a whole new (and painstakingly complicated) challenge.

If you (like us) are turning to Google and panic-searching social media for thoughtful gift inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday, then look no further, the ET team has scoured the internet and rounded up a few of the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men in 2022 and beyond.

From body massagers and cologne, to sock subscriptions, cold brew coffee makers, portable projector, comfy joggers, indoor fire pits and so much more, you're sure to find the most memorable gift for your man. This year's V-day shopping antics might prove to be your easiest yet -- thanks to our Valentine's Day guide, of course.

Ahead, shop the hottest Valentine's Day gifts to give the men in your life on February 14. Plus, check out ET's full Valentine's Day gift guide.

ET's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Men:

Oakley Sutro Oakley Oakley Sutro For the adventurous man, these popular shades from Oakley can protect his eyes whether he's hitting the slopes or doing a triathlon. They're lightweight for all-day comfort and the nose pads increase grip with perspiration to help keep the sunglasses in place. $178 Buy Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini The Theragun Mini will be his pocket-sized massage device that goes wherever he does. Compact but powerful, it's used by physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes and over 250 professional sports teams worldwide. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the 'Dancing with the Stars' cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving. $199 Buy Now

Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Buy Now

Dossier Musky Oakmoss Dossier Dossier Musky Oakmoss Inspired by Creed's Aventus, which typically retails for $335, the Dossier Musky Oakmoss fragrance with a sophisticated scent of musk, patchouli and bergamot is just under $50. $49 Buy Now

Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant Everlane Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant The Performance 5-Pocket Pant is part of Everlane Uniform collection, which guarantees everlasting quality for 365 days -- but in the rare case you do find a hole in the pant, Everlane will replace the pair. This everyday pant has a slim fit and four-way stretch. Plus, it's sweat-wicking and quick-drying. $78 Buy Now

Trek FX 1 Disc Trek Trek FX 1 Disc If he likes to hit the trails on two wheels or he just wants to ride more, the FX 1 Disc from Trek is a versatile bike at a reasonable price point. $600 Buy Now

Hawthrone Shower Starter Set Hawthrone Hawthrone Shower Starter Set Who wouldn't love luxurious shower essentials for a gift? The Hawthrone Shower Starter Set includes the Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo and Medium Weight Conditioner -- all formulated without harsh sulfates, silicones or phthalates. $47 Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night. $198 AND UP Buy Now

Beast Blender Amazon Beast Blender The Beast Blender not only looks chic, but it's also powerful. The innovative 12-rib vessel design increases turbulence and ice-crushing efficiency results in creamy blends. It's convenient, too. Just add the Drinking Lid and Carry Cap to the vessel for smoothies on-the-go. $155 Buy Now

Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm Nordstrom Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm Treat your honey to this stunning stainless steel watch from Vitae London. The elegant, timeless style features a sleek, black sunray dial, quartz movement and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face. $259 Buy Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!" $40 $38 Buy Now

Samsung Freestyle Projector Samsung Samsung Freestyle Projector The new and popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimizes screen size, auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed on an angle. The Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up movie night even easier. $900 Buy Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag If he has trouble keeping track of things like his wallet or keys, an Apple Airtag might just change his life. $29 Buy Now

Allbirds Tree Dashers Allbirds Allbirds Tree Dashers These shoes are flexible and breathable, so they'll move with his feet while he runs, walks or exercises. Like other Allbirds' products, these are also eco-friendly. $125 $99 Buy Now

AirPods Max Amazon AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They also come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. $549 $449 Buy Now

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Any iced coffee drinker will appreciate the ability to whip up their own batch right at home. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns grounds into a concentrate overnight, which you can then drink cold or turn into a cup of joe with boiling water. Personalize this Valentine's gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds and a funny mug that involves an inside joke. $25 Buy Now

Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book Amazon Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book A truly personalized gift, this paper time capsule includes 12 prompted letters (e.g., “When we first met...” and “What I love about us...") that will show your partner how much your relationship means to you. Fill them out with your favorite memories and milestones, postdate each envelope and then kick back and admire this easy solution to a lifetime of being unable to express your love verbally. $15 $10 Buy Now

Sock Fancy Subscription Amazon Sock Fancy Subscription If your S.O. goes through socks fairly quickly, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month. $10/MONTH Buy Now

Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic.

