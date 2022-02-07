Shopping

The 38 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2022

By ETonline Staff
There's just a week until Valentine's Day and we know that shopping for the man in your life is never an easy task -- especially for Valentine's Day. If you've already exhausted all of your best gift-giving ideas during the previous holiday season, then you know that finding the perfect Valentine's Day treat for your new beau or long-time hubby presents a whole new (and painstakingly complicated) challenge.

If you (like us) are turning to Google and panic-searching social media for thoughtful gift inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday, then look no further, the ET team has scoured the internet and rounded up a few of the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men in 2022 and beyond.

From body massagers and cologne, to sock subscriptions, cold brew coffee makers, portable projector, comfy joggers, indoor fire pits and so much more, you're sure to find the most memorable gift for your man. This year's V-day shopping antics might prove to be your easiest yet -- thanks to our Valentine's Day guide, of course. 

Ahead, shop the hottest Valentine's Day gifts to give the men in your life on February 14. Plus, check out ET's full Valentine's Day gift guide

ET's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Men:

Nike Waffle Trainer 2
Nike Waffle Trainer 2
Nike
Nike Waffle Trainer 2
If he's into retro styles, these are the sneakers he'll wear all through spring. 
$90
Yeezy x Gap Round Jacket
Yeezy x Gap Round Jacket
Stockx
Yeezy x Gap Round Jacket
It's not too late to get him the Yeezy x Gap Round Jacket to ride out the rest of winter.
$195
Millennium Hotel Stay
Millennium Hotel Stay
Millennium Hotels
Millennium Hotel Stay
If your guy is anything like the rest of us, he's thinking about sunnier destinations to escape winter. From now until February 21, when you book a room at one of its global hotels, you'll enjoy special upgrades.
PRICES VARY
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night. 
$198 AND UP
Oakley Sutro
Oakley Sutro
Oakley
Oakley Sutro
For the adventurous man, these popular shades from Oakley can protect his eyes whether he's hitting the slopes or doing a triathlon. They're lightweight for all-day comfort and the nose pads increase grip with perspiration to help keep the sunglasses in place.  
$178
Quay High Key Mini Polarized
Quay High Key Mini Polarized
Quay
Quay High Key Mini Polarized
These Quay aviator sunglasses are a bestseller, available in a variety of shades and polarized and non-polarized lenses. 
$75
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini
The Theragun Mini will be his pocket-sized massage device that goes wherever he does. Compact but powerful, it's used by physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes and over 250 professional sports teams worldwide. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the 'Dancing with the Stars' cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving.
$199
The Beatles: Get Back Book
The Beatles: Get Back Book
Amazon
The Beatles: Get Back Book
The Beatles: Get Back is the official account of the creation of the band's final album, Let It Be, told in The Beatles’ own words and illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images. 
$30
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
Lululemon
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. 
$128
Plonk Wine Club Dinner Party 6-Pack, Mixed Selection
Plonk Wine Club Dinner Party 6-Pack - Mixed Selection
Plonk Wine Club
Plonk Wine Club Dinner Party 6-Pack, Mixed Selection
For a wine lover who loves to try new, unique bottles, Plonk Wine Club is the perfect choice as this wine subscription service curates only small-production, organic and biodynamic wines. Let your loved one try a little bit of everything with this six-bottle pack of red and white wine selections. 
$160
Coach Thompson Backpack In Signature Jacquard With Varsity Stripe
Coach Thompson Backpack In Signature Jacquard With Varsity Stripe
Coach Outlet
Coach Thompson Backpack In Signature Jacquard With Varsity Stripe
Gift this designer backpack from Coach, featuring the brand's signature jacquard, refined pebble leather, multifunctional pockets and an interior laptop sleeve. 
$550$220
Acne Studios Black Logo Card Holder
Acne Studios Black Logo Card Holder
SSENSE
Acne Studios Black Logo Card Holder
An Acne Studios logo card holder for the stylish man in your life.
$115
Dossier Musky Oakmoss
Dossier Musky Oakmoss
Dossier
Dossier Musky Oakmoss
Inspired by Creed's Aventus, which typically retails for $335, the Dossier Musky Oakmoss fragrance with a sophisticated scent of musk, patchouli and bergamot is just under $50. 
$49
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. Since it's still winter, your valentine can still get plenty of use out of this hat. 
$17
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Everlane
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
He deserves the luxury of a cashmere sweater this winter. 
$140
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar With Spoon
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar with Spoon
Amazon
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar With Spoon
The 16 ounce king-sized Thermos is perfect for taking fruit salad, soup or even coffee on the go. Plus, your valentine is sure to remember you every time they use this Thermos. 
$25$22
Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane
Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant
The Performance 5-Pocket Pant is part of Everlane Uniform collection, which guarantees everlasting quality for 365 days -- but in the rare case you do find a hole in the pant, Everlane will replace the pair. This everyday pant has a slim fit and four-way stretch. Plus, it's sweat-wicking and quick-drying. 
$78
Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm
Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm
Nordstrom
Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm
Treat your honey to this stunning stainless steel watch from Vitae London. The elegant, timeless style features a sleek, black sunray dial, quartz movement and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face. 
$259
Trek FX 1 Disc
Trek FX 1 Disc
Trek
Trek FX 1 Disc
If he likes to hit the trails on two wheels or he just wants to ride more, the FX 1 Disc from Trek is a versatile bike at a reasonable price point. 
$600
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Amazon
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!"
$40$38
Hawthrone Shower Starter Set
Hawthrone Shower Starter Set
Hawthrone
Hawthrone Shower Starter Set
Who wouldn't love luxurious shower essentials for a gift? The Hawthrone Shower Starter Set includes the Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo and Medium Weight Conditioner -- all formulated without harsh sulfates, silicones or phthalates.
$47
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Amazon
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet
For the Star Wars lover in your life with a sense of humor, this Baby Yoda Chia Pet is a great gift for the boyfriend or husband who needs little greenery for his WFH desk. 
$20
Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
A twist on Levi's original jean jacket that just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons. 
$70
Beast Blender
Beast Blender
Amazon
Beast Blender
The Beast Blender not only looks chic, but it's also powerful. The innovative 12-rib vessel design increases turbulence and ice-crushing efficiency results in creamy blends. It's convenient, too. Just add the Drinking Lid and Carry Cap to the vessel for smoothies on-the-go. 
$155
Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour 2022
Bad Bunny
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour 2022
Is your S.O. a huge Bad Bunny fan? Mark your calendars for date night at the World's Hottest Tour 2022. Look up your local city and get your tickets on Ticketmaster. 
$96 AND UP
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Skincare Starter Set
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Skincare Starter Set
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Skincare Starter Set
Give the gift of self-care with an energizing skincare starter set that comes with a full-size pair of Facial Fuel energizing face wash and moisture treatment.
$48
Blundstone Men's Suede Original Series Boot
Blundstone Men's Suede Original Series Boot
Amazon
Blundstone Men's Suede Original Series Boot
A Blundstone boot is simplicity itself and goes with everything. 
$121 AND UP
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace, Sterling Silver
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace, Sterling Silver
Miansai
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace, Sterling Silver
This understated sterling silver chain necklace from Miansai is great for everyday wear. Available in 18-, 21- and 24-inch lengths. 
$95
AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They also come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. 
$549$449
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit
Amazon
Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit
Cozy up to something warm wherever you are this winter -- indoors or out -- thanks to the Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fire Pit. It is snuggle season, after all.
$85$75
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule
Amazon
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule
Puffer jacket shoes exist and these indoor-outdoor slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter.   
$59
Samsung Freestyle Projector
Samsung Freestyle Projector
Samsung
Samsung Freestyle Projector
The new and popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimizes screen size, auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed on an angle. The Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up movie night even easier. 
$900
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag
If he has trouble keeping track of things like his wallet or keys, an Apple Airtag might just change his life. 
$29
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers
Allbirds
Allbirds Tree Dashers
These shoes are flexible and breathable, so they'll move with his feet while he runs, walks or exercises. Like other Allbirds' products, these are also eco-friendly. 
$125$99
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Any iced coffee drinker will appreciate the ability to whip up their own batch right at home. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns grounds into a concentrate overnight, which you can then drink cold or turn into a cup of joe with boiling water. Personalize this Valentine's gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds and a funny mug that involves an inside joke.
$25
Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Urban Map Glass
Gift them a little piece of home with this map-etched whiskey glass. 
$18
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book
Amazon
Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book
A truly personalized gift, this paper time capsule includes 12 prompted letters (e.g., “When we first met...” and “What I love about us...") that will show your partner how much your relationship means to you. Fill them out with your favorite memories and milestones, postdate each envelope and then kick back and admire this easy solution to a lifetime of being unable to express your love verbally.
$15$10
Sock Fancy Subscription
Sock Fancy Subscription
Amazon
Sock Fancy Subscription
If your S.O. goes through socks fairly quickly, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month. 
$10/MONTH

Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic.  

