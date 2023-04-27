The 7 Best Inflatable Pool Deals on Amazon to Help Keep You Cool This Summer
Once temperatures start to rise, the best inflatable pools become affordable alternatives to an in-ground pool that can help you beat the heat. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool all summer.
From family-sized designs to hot-tub-like loungers, there's an inflatable pool for kids and adults alike. Even better, Amazon's sale offers an array of different inflatable pools, so you can save on your new backyard escape. The Amazon deals on inflatable pools start at just $40, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.
Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits. Shop Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now and be sure to also check out our guide to all the best deals on inflatable hot tubs.
The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now
This inflatable round pool set offers an ideal place for all ages to relax and play all summer long. The DuraPlus enhanced 3-layer liner is reinforced to prevent punctures and increase the pool's durability.
This 12' x 30" inflatable pool comes with a cartridge filter pump, so you don't have to worry about dirt and debris making your pool dirty.
Grab this 120" x 72" x 22" inflatable pool swim center at a 60% discount and enjoy a summer filled with fun.
With its 120" x 72" x 22" size and 312 gallon water capacity, the Sineau swimming pool can hold up to 2 adults and 3-5 kids, so everyone can enjoy a splashing pool party in the backyard.
This large family pool comes complete with inflatable seats and backrests, so your whole family can relax and beat the summer heat.
Equipped with a backrest and bench, this pool becomes the perfect place for adults and kids to relax and sunbathe.
This inflatable pool has a built-in basketball hoop, which is perfect for your little ones' playtime.
