Once temperatures start to rise, the best inflatable pools become affordable alternatives to an in-ground pool that can help you beat the heat. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool all summer.

From family-sized designs to hot-tub-like loungers, there's an inflatable pool for kids and adults alike. Even better, Amazon's sale offers an array of different inflatable pools, so you can save on your new backyard escape. The Amazon deals on inflatable pools start at just $40, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.

Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits. Shop Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now and be sure to also check out our guide to all the best deals on inflatable hot tubs.

The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Deals on Hot Tubs and Outdoor Pools at Wayfair

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts

The Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Vacation

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles

The Best Adirondack Chair Deals to Shop at Wayfair

17 Spring Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The 18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring

Save 20% on Disney-Themed Swimsuits for Kids to Wear This Summer