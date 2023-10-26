A beautifully cooked turkey on Thanksgiving is the centerpiece for the whole table. But when it comes to cooking the perfect turkey, it can easily be hit or miss. Sitting in the oven all day while the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade plays on television, a turkey can dry out quickly — meaning your guests will need extra gravy to get it down. However, there is one technique that never fails to deliver a juicy and delicious turkey: frying it.

Putting a giant turkey into scorching hot oil can seem scary, and you've probably seen the videos of some outdoor turkey frying mishaps, but in reality, it's one of the easiest ways to prepare your poultry. To prevent any hosting disasters, all you have to do is ensure your turkey is entirely thawed before putting it in the fryer. According to Alton Brown's Food Network recipe, once your turkey is ready to fry, it only takes 45 minutes to cook, which is significantly less time compared to the hours it takes to cook a turkey in the oven. So not only will you be saving time on food preparation this Thanksgiving, but you'll also be serving your best thanksgiving meal yet with no leftover turkey. Once done correctly, you can except a juicy dark meat bird with crispy skin, perfect to be paired with mashed potatoes, your favorite green bean casserole, and more!

If you want to take the plunge into deep frying your turkey this Thanksgiving, all you have to do is find the right fryer. Ahead, check out the best turkey fryers on the market that will help make an unforgettable holiday dinner.

