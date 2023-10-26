Best Lists

The 7 Best Turkey Fryers for A Crispy and Tasty Thanksgiving Dinner — Shop Indoor and Outdoor Fryers

Best Turkey Fryers
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:13 AM PDT, October 26, 2023

Don't dry out your turkey in the oven this Thanksgiving, shop the best turkey fryers for a juicy and flavorful entree.

A beautifully cooked turkey on Thanksgiving is the centerpiece for the whole table. But when it comes to cooking the perfect turkey, it can easily be hit or miss. Sitting in the oven all day while the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade plays on television, a turkey can dry out quickly — meaning your guests will need extra gravy to get it down. However, there is one technique that never fails to deliver a juicy and delicious turkey: frying it. 

Putting a giant turkey into scorching hot oil can seem scary, and you've probably seen the videos of some outdoor turkey frying mishaps, but in reality, it's one of the easiest ways to prepare your poultry. To prevent any hosting disasters, all you have to do is ensure your turkey is entirely thawed before putting it in the fryer. According to Alton Brown's Food Network recipe, once your turkey is ready to fry, it only takes 45 minutes to cook, which is significantly less time compared to the hours it takes to cook a turkey in the oven. So not only will you be saving time on food preparation this Thanksgiving, but you'll also be serving your best thanksgiving meal yet with no leftover turkey. Once done correctly, you can except a juicy dark meat bird with crispy skin, perfect to be paired with mashed potatoes, your favorite green bean casserole, and more!

If you want to take the plunge into deep frying your turkey this Thanksgiving, all you have to do is find the right fryer. Ahead, check out the best turkey fryers on the market that will help make an unforgettable holiday dinner. 

King Kooker Propane Outdoor Fry Boil Package

King Kooker Propane Outdoor Fry Boil Package
Amazon

King Kooker Propane Outdoor Fry Boil Package

You easily fry up a turkey with this setup from King Kooker. But it's not only good for Thanksgiving dinner, you can also use it to serve up a seafood boil at your next party.

$150 $90

Shop Now

Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer

Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer
Amazon

Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer

If you're not too sure about using oil, this oil-less fryer from Char-Broil uses propane instead. With a state-of-the-art cooking technology, your turkey will be moist on the inside and crispy on the outside. 

$160 $100

Shop Now

CreoleFeast Propane 30 Qt. Turkey Fryer Set

CreoleFeast Propane 30 Qt. Turkey Fryer Set
Amazon

CreoleFeast Propane 30 Qt. Turkey Fryer Set

A highly rated turkey fryer that also doubles as a steamer.

$150 $117

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler, Steamer

Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler, Steamer
Home Depot

Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler, Steamer

Fry up to a 20 lbs. turkey in this extra-large electric fryer that also works as a boiler and steamer. The hinged lid is removable for easy clean-up afterward.

Tangme Commercial Electric Turkey Deep Fryer

Tangme Commercial Electric Turkey Deep Fryer
Amazon

Tangme Commercial Electric Turkey Deep Fryer

This isn't your traditional turkey fryer, but if you've ever wanted a commercial-sized fryer in your home, this would fit your holiday bird. 

$170 $150

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

Vivohome 30 Qt. Aluminum Turkey Deep Fryer

Vivohome 30 Qt. Aluminum Turkey Deep Fryer
Amazon

Vivohome 30 Qt. Aluminum Turkey Deep Fryer

This turkey fryer set from Viviohome comes with everything you'll need to fry your turkey to perfection. It also comes with an injector to add even more flavor.

$160 $86

Shop Now

LOCO 30 qt. Sure Spark Turkey Fryer

LOCO 30 qt. Sure Spark Turkey Fryer
Home Depot

LOCO 30 qt. Sure Spark Turkey Fryer

Frying your turkey at three and a half minutes per pound, you'll have a fully cooked meal in no time with this option. It comes with smart temperature technology, so you won't have to worry about your oil overheating. 

 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

