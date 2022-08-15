The Nordstrom Designer Sale is here and the retailer's secret sale does not disappoint. There's a massive amount of deals on top-of-the-line styles so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with high-quality summer styles and chic fall-inspired looks from Isabel Marant, Alexander McQueen, Moschino, and more luxe brands at some of the lowest prices of the season.

Shop the Secret Sale

You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the top-rated styles like the sleek Manolo Blahnik sandals and trendy Max Mara trouser shorts. There are over 3,000 deals on premium items at Nordstrom's Secret Designer Sale, but the best Black Friday-level discounts are selling out fast.

The best fashion finds at the 2022 Nordstrom Secret Designer Sale are majorly marked down for everything you have in store this year. From activewear, sandals, and handbags, check out the best designer fashion deals to shop at Nordstrom now. Shopping on a budget? Make sure to also check out the best Nordstrom Rack deals.

