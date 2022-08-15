The 8 Best Deals at the Nordstrom Secret Designer Sale
The Nordstrom Designer Sale is here and the retailer's secret sale does not disappoint. There's a massive amount of deals on top-of-the-line styles so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with high-quality summer styles and chic fall-inspired looks from Isabel Marant, Alexander McQueen, Moschino, and more luxe brands at some of the lowest prices of the season.
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the top-rated styles like the sleek Manolo Blahnik sandals and trendy Max Mara trouser shorts. There are over 3,000 deals on premium items at Nordstrom's Secret Designer Sale, but the best Black Friday-level discounts are selling out fast.
The best fashion finds at the 2022 Nordstrom Secret Designer Sale are majorly marked down for everything you have in store this year. From activewear, sandals, and handbags, check out the best designer fashion deals to shop at Nordstrom now. Shopping on a budget? Make sure to also check out the best Nordstrom Rack deals.
The blue satin strapped Manolo Blahnik Mairena sandals are gorgeous to wear at weddings and any other events coming your way.
This charming floral long-sleeved top would be a great addition to your fall wardrobe.
This whimsical Isabel Marant bucket hat is not only perfect for summer but can pair well with your fall coats for a fun cozy look.
Take your workouts to a luxe level with Versace's Greca Signature Sports Bra.
As we inch closer to fall, this Alexander McQueen small crossbody lets you have a bit of fun metallic style with you always.
Bermuda-style shorts are so in this year. Get Max Mara's expertly tailored longline shorts for an airy look.
These clogs will bring a groovy vibe to your outfit. The caramel color is an autumn must-have.
This Moschino nursery-themed one-piece is delightfully cutesy and will have you lounging in the sun in style.
