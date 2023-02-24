The 8 Best Deals from the Tory Burch Private Sale That Will Take You Straight Into Spring
Drop everything: the Tory Burch Private Sale is happening right now. It's private, but don't fret: You're invited. Through Sunday, February 26, your email address immediately gets you access to the incredible fashion savings. With Tory Burch deals up to 78% off, you can start building up your spring wardrobe before the sale ends this weekend.
Tory Burch is putting some of its best-selling items for a fraction of the original price. This only happens twice a year, so now's the time to stock up on pretty spring dresses to ramp up your warm-weather style. And while you're at it, throw some new sandals in the mix, too. Of course, if you're still shopping for the current climate and want a pair of new boots to wear with your everyday ensembles, the Tory Burch Private Sale has plenty to choose from.
As we mentioned before, the Tory Burch sale is private, which means it's only open to those who have a Tory Burch account. Luckily, that can include you within a few punches of the keys and a couple of clicks of the mouse. All you have to do to get access to the sale is enter your email address, et voilà! The sale is yours for the taking.
Whether you're looking for a new designer bag or Apple Watch band to add into the mix or you want cute shoes to wear as soon as the weather permits, we've sifted through the sale to find the deals worth adding to your cart. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Tory Burch Private Sale.
Effortless and polished, Tory Burhc's ruffle-neck midi dress is a nod to easy style with balloon sleeves, an open neckline, and a tie-waist belt.
The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.
This printed midi dress is perfect for sunny days. Featuring a tiered skirt and smocked top, the square neck can be worn on or off the shoulders.
The '60s classic gets reimagined in a mix of leather, neoprene and rubber for the rainy season ahead. With an oversized heel and exaggerated treads, these boots have a chunky, utilitarian silhouette.
Released every season in collector’s edition prints, this tote is super sturdy, light, and spacious for your spring break getaway.
Crafted in leather, with hand-sewn pick stitching, this Apple Watch band is perfect for everyday wear.
The new spring-ready McGraw Small Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather and suede. Carry the versatile bag two ways with your favorite look.
These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion.
