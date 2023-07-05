Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.

With Amazon Prime Day around the corner, you can score early deals up to 60% off across categories on everything you need to help accomplish your 2023 fitness goals or get your body ready for summer break vacation. Some of the most noteworthy Amazon deals are available right now that you would normally get during major shopping days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Featured in Amazon's early Prime Day deals are tons of massage gun options to relieve muscle soreness, relax your body after your workouts, or boost your overall mood after a long day.

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $100 $40 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon. Massage guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns leading up to Prime Day — with can't-miss discounts on top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.

To help you get started shopping, we've gathered all the best early Prime Day deals on massage guns.

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. $70 $23 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension. $349 $299 Shop Now

Handheld Electric Sport Massager Amazon Handheld Electric Sport Massager This top-rated massage gun comes with 12 massage heads and seven different speed levels, all of which help to provide targeted treatment for the user. $70 $50 Shop Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 30% off! $90 $65 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Prime Day Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon Now

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day

These Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Save Up to 40% on Bowflex Fitness Equipment at Amazon Right Now

The Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals at Amazon

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $180 Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals for Men

The 50 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Jennifer Lopez's Running Shoes Are More Than 30% Off at Amazon Now

Echelon Exercise Bikes, Treadmills and Rowers Are On Sale Right Now