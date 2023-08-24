Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are planning their future together. On the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the newly engaged couple revealed that they plan to move in together in New York before tying the knot in 2025 or 2026.

"I'm currently in Charlotte, he's in Brooklyn... We have obviously talked throughout this whole process, being in hiding, what's going to be the best-case scenario for us. We are looking to move in together soon. We don't have a set date right now, but it's in the works... I will be coming to him in New York," Charity said before Dotun chimed in that their new home will ideally "be in Brooklyn, one, maybe two stops from the city."

"That's the sweet spot. You get a bit of culture. That's the vibe we're looking for," he said. "It's just a fun place. Anytime my friends want to do something, whether we go to Manhattan we always end up in Brooklyn because that's where people get down. That's the idea, hopefully. But we're also open to moving to Manhattan. It's pretty open-ended. We're just going to see where the wind blows."

For now, though, the couple is excited for a fun trip in Las Vegas, before Charity gets busy competing on Dancing With the Stars.

"We are actually just gonna have a little refresher. It's our first time being out in public, and we just want to take a trip, so we're actually taking a little refresher to Vegas," Charity said. "It's just going to be us. We have some friends that'll already be there, so we might meet up with them. Just loving and having fun and letting loose."

While wedding planning hasn't gotten underway thus far, they revealed that they plan to tie the knot in 2025 or 2026.

"We're not trying to extend this 17 years down the road," Charity assured fans before Dotun shared the reasons behind their decision to wait to make things official.

"We're both ready, but we're both smart," he said. "We just want to enjoy what we have. [We're] still young-ish. Wedding planning comes with a lot and we are just enjoying each other's company and we just want to build more before that special day."

When ET spoke to the couple earlier this week, they revealed that they will likely have two ceremonies.

"The big question is, is there gonna be a big Nigerian wedding? So I think the answer is yes. We don’t know really when. We haven’t started truly wedding planning," Charity said. "... I think we'll have maybe two ceremonies, a big one and a more intimate one. We'll see. [We're] just kind of throwing things out and seeing what's the best fit."

As for babies, that's definitely on the horizon for the pair.

"We definitely talked about kids," Charity said, "like when we want to have them, how many, how do you think you be as a parent, what did we learn from our parents' relationship growing up."

Despite all the challenges the couple faced to get here -- including Charity's heartbreaking goodbye with her runner-up, the new Bachelor Joey Graziadei -- it was all worth it in the end.

"Our love story is a story that I am certain can't be replicated anywhere else," she said. "... When I'm around him I really, genuinely do feel alive. He is just everything to me."

RELATED CONTENT:

The New ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 Lead Revealed: What to Know About Joey Graziadei! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Charity, Dotun Talk Making 'Bachelorette' History, Having 2 Weddings

Dotun Reacts to Seeing Charity's Love for Joey on 'The Bachelorette'

Charity Lawson Joins Season 32 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Related Gallery