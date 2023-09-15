Whether you're fired up for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season or watching the newest season of The Morning Show, Samsung's latest Discover sale event has massive deals on its range of top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs. This weekend is a great time to invest in a new 8K TV and save thousands on a top-of-the-line model, too. These Samsung TVs can brilliantly upscale the games' picture so it looks nearly as good as full 8K.

For 48 more hours, you can save up to $3,200 on 8K TVs at the Discover Samsung fall sale now through Sunday, September 17.

Shop the Samsung TV Deals

The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV is the company's latest top-of-the-line 8K TV in 2023. Featuring a bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos and more, this TV will make you rethink what's real when you see the brilliance of its beyond-lifelike colors. From 65 to 85 inches, you can save up to $2,000 on three sizes of the Samsung 8K TV.

Samsung revamped its TV portfolio last year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Now, with the Discover Samsung sale offerings, you can experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000 on the brand's 8K smart TV with an expansive Infinity Screen.

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

You can also save up to $3,200 on another powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound. Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life with the 2022 TV's Real Depth Enhancer. Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. This Samsung TV deal is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — with savings to match.

Watch the newest TV shows and movies in out-of-this-world detail on a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.

If you prefer a 4K TV, the Discover Samsung fall sale includes even more discounts on OLED, QLED and Neo QLED TVs — including $800 off The Frame TV.

RELATED CONTENT: