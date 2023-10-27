We found the best Advent calendars for men, women, and kids at Amazon that are packed with daily surprises.
Advent calendars just might be one of the best parts of the holiday season. The only thing better than unwrapping gifts on Christmas Day is opening presents every single day for a consecutive 24 days. Advent calendars are one of the first signs that Christmas is on its way, but there’s also one out there for every member of the family to get in the festive spirit.
From Advent calendars for kids filled with toys and storybooks to gifts for beauty lovers and delicious coffee Advent calendars, there’s plenty of ways to spread a little Christmas joy with delightful surprises. Given their rising popularity, perhaps the trickiest thing about shopping for Advent calendars is getting them before they're gone. Luckily, Amazon has tons of fun options to stock up on before the 2023 holiday season officially arrives.
Whether you're treating yourself to the fun tradition or you're looking for the perfect gift to give a loved one, we've found an Advent calendar on Amazon for everyone and every budget. Ahead, shop our favorite Advent calendars from Amazon that you'll want to open up ASAP!
Keurig Advent Calendar
This Keurig advent calendar with 24 tasty coffee and hot cocoa varieties is sure to put a smile on any coffee lover's face.
Yankee Candle Wreath Advent Calendar
Complete with a glass holder, 24 scented tea lights are waiting behind each door in 8 different festive fragrances such as Twinkling Lights, Christmas Cookie and Letters to Santa.
Friends Advent Calendar 2023
This Friends Advent calendar comes with 25 days worth of envelopes filled with fun surprises, each featuring Christmas-themed artwork of Monica, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and so much more.
L'Occitane Holiday Classic Advent Calendar
Start the beauty countdown with 24 days of fan-favorite beauty, best-selling body care and seasonal surprises in L'Occitane's Classic Advent Calendar.
Lindt Advent Calendar
The official Lindt Advent calendar includes 24 of the brand's most iconic Christmas milk chocolates like mini Santa hollows, mini reindeer hollows and Lindor milk chocolate mini truffles with a smooth melting filling.
Vahdam Advent Calendar Tea 2023
Featuring 24 unique holiday tea blends, this tea Advent calendar is the perfect way to wind down on every chilly night leading up to Christmas. Each door hides five tea packets, so you can enjoy tea time with family and friends.
Bonne Maman 2023 Limited Edition Advent Calendar
The perfect gift for foodies, preserves lovers, and anyone who embraces the holiday spirit, Bonne Maman's Advent calendar features 23 unique holiday fruit spread flavors and 1 honey, each waiting to be unveiled for a memorable homemade taste.
Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar
Discover 24 new candies as you count down to the sweetest day of the year. After pulling out each drawer, turn it around to reveal a corresponding Candy Cube design that you can fill Santa's Candy Shop with as each day passes.
ChapStick 12 Days Holiday Advent Calendar
Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with a different delicious ChapStick flavor every day, including Candy Cane, Sugar Cookie, Pumpkin Pie, Holiday Cocoa and more.
Best Advent Calendars on Amazon for Kids
Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023
Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas.
National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023
This Advent calendar comes with 24 magic tricks and science experiments to conduct. Make the holidays exciting and educational at the same time with activities like creating a water ball, making a coin disappear, and creating a fizzy, color-changing solution.
L.O.L. Surprise! Advent Calendar
Find Makeover Babe 2.0 and 24 fabulous fashion pieces to unbox for your doll. Mix and match for endless fashion combinations, with something new to look forward to every day, all month long!
Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.
Fisher-Price Little People Advent Calendar
An advent calendar perfect for kids ages 1 to 5 years old that includes character figures and holiday-themed play pieces.
National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023
Educational advent calendars are fun, too!
Super Mario Advent Calendar 2023 Limited Christmas Edition
This limited-edition advent calendar holds a never-before-seen Mario Santa figurine.
Hot Wheels 2023 Advent Calendar
Open a different door for 24 days to discover 8 new Hot Wheels cars and 16 winter-themed accessories like a snowplow or tree. Then, rev up the storytelling with the included playmat.
Roblox Action Collection Advent Calendar
Make the holiday season even more exciting with this Roblox Advent Calendar which also comes with exclusive in-game gifts.
LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Advent calendar is a gift to kick-start a new adventure. There are 7 super hero minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini builds and accessories.
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
From Star Wars characters like Emperor Palpatine and Princess Leia to mini vehicles including The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter and Imperial Star Destroyer, this 320-piece LEGO Star Wars Advent calendar is the perfect gift for Jedis in training.
LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds.
LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar
A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of LEGO building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to an ice hockey player and ice sculptor.
LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar
Packed with pet-themed activities, this LEGO Advent calendar with 10 LEGO Friends characters and fun Christmas activities lets you build a festive pet playground.
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Any young Jedi will adore this LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.
Barbie Cutie Reveal Advent Calendar
Countdown to Christmas by unboxing mix-and-match clothing for the included wintery Barbie doll.
Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar
Inside this Disney Princess Advent Calendar, you'll find four princess dolls, five friends and all kinds of accessories.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar DC Super Heroes 2023
Collect 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures from the DC Universe, including Batman, the Joker, Wonder Woman and more.
Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon advent calendar.
Bluey Advent Calendar
The little ones will love opening up the flaps to uncover their favorite Bluey characters.
RELATED CONTENT: