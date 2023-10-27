Advent calendars just might be one of the best parts of the holiday season. The only thing better than unwrapping gifts on Christmas Day is opening presents every single day for a consecutive 24 days. Advent calendars are one of the first signs that Christmas is on its way, but there’s also one out there for every member of the family to get in the festive spirit.

From Advent calendars for kids filled with toys and storybooks to gifts for beauty lovers and delicious coffee Advent calendars, there’s plenty of ways to spread a little Christmas joy with delightful surprises. Given their rising popularity, perhaps the trickiest thing about shopping for Advent calendars is getting them before they're gone. Luckily, Amazon has tons of fun options to stock up on before the 2023 holiday season officially arrives.

Whether you're treating yourself to the fun tradition or you're looking for the perfect gift to give a loved one, we've found an Advent calendar on Amazon for everyone and every budget. Ahead, shop our favorite Advent calendars from Amazon that you'll want to open up ASAP!

Keurig Advent Calendar Amazon Keurig Advent Calendar This Keurig advent calendar with 24 tasty coffee and hot cocoa varieties is sure to put a smile on any coffee lover's face. $40 Shop Now

Friends Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon Friends Advent Calendar 2023 This Friends Advent calendar comes with 25 days worth of envelopes filled with fun surprises, each featuring Christmas-themed artwork of Monica, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and so much more. $25 Shop Now

Lindt Advent Calendar Amazon Lindt Advent Calendar The official Lindt Advent calendar includes 24 of the brand's most iconic Christmas milk chocolates like mini Santa hollows, mini reindeer hollows and Lindor milk chocolate mini truffles with a smooth melting filling. $22 Shop Now

Vahdam Advent Calendar Tea 2023 Amazon Vahdam Advent Calendar Tea 2023 Featuring 24 unique holiday tea blends, this tea Advent calendar is the perfect way to wind down on every chilly night leading up to Christmas. Each door hides five tea packets, so you can enjoy tea time with family and friends. $65 Shop Now

Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar Amazon Sugarfina Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar Discover 24 new candies as you count down to the sweetest day of the year. After pulling out each drawer, turn it around to reveal a corresponding Candy Cube design that you can fill Santa's Candy Shop with as each day passes. $60 Shop Now

Best Advent Calendars on Amazon for Kids

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023 Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas. $32 $29 Shop Now

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023 This Advent calendar comes with 24 magic tricks and science experiments to conduct. Make the holidays exciting and educational at the same time with activities like creating a water ball, making a coin disappear, and creating a fizzy, color-changing solution. $30 Shop Now

L.O.L. Surprise! Advent Calendar Amazon L.O.L. Surprise! Advent Calendar Find Makeover Babe 2.0 and 24 fabulous fashion pieces to unbox for your doll​​​​​​​. Mix and match for endless fashion combinations, with something new to look forward to every day, all month long! $30 Shop Now

Hot Wheels 2023 Advent Calendar Amazon Hot Wheels 2023 Advent Calendar Open a different door for 24 days to discover 8 new Hot Wheels cars and 16 winter-themed accessories like a snowplow or tree. Then, rev up the storytelling with the included playmat. $22 Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar Amazon LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds. $45 $34 Shop Now

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar Amazon LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of LEGO building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to an ice hockey player and ice sculptor. $35 $31 Shop Now

