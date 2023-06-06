When it comes to earbuds for everyday use, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods. Their impressive sound quality and portable design makes it hard to leave the house without them. While the different models are usually pricey, Amazon is currently offering discounts on Apple's full range of AirPods — from the second-generation AirPods Pro to the over-ear AirPods Max.

Right now, Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are now just 99 cents away from their lowest price ever. You can grab a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for $200, matching the best price we've seen since Black Friday. There’s a good chance this deal will end soon, so we recommend snagging the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for less while you still can.

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. Twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 33% more than the first generation earbuds.

You can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for less than $100. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods, which are also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design when compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.

Amazon is also offering a steep discount on the top-of-line AirPods Max. Designed with memory foam ear cushions, the noise-cancelling headphones not only offer high quality sound, but also high quality comfort. Four colorways of Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones are $99 off, bringing the AirPods Max back down to their lowest price this year.

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, Apple deals don't stop at AirPods. Apple subsidiary Beats makes the comfortable Beats Studio3 wireless headphones that are one of the best pairs for traveling and commuting — thanks to strong noise cancellation and a 22-hour battery life. Regularly $350, Beats Studio3 are currently on sale for more than 50% off. At $169, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Beats Studio3.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case.

