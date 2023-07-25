This week, Amazon is serving up big savings on Apple earbuds and headphones, slashing prices on a couple AirPods models down to the lowest we've seen. Just in time for the start of a new school year, one of the highlights from Amazon's back-to-school sale is the AirPods deals on Apple’s entire lineup of popular audio gear.

The impressive sound quality and portable design of AirPods makes it hard to leave the house without them. From the second-generation AirPods Pro to the noise-cancelling AirPods Max, we've found all the best AirPods deals on Amazon that you won't want to miss.

The Best AirPods Deals to Shop Now

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are marked down to their best price ever. You can grab a pair of wireless earbuds for $199, matching the best price we've seen since Prime Day and Black Friday. Twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound.

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 33% more than the first generation earbuds.

Now is the perfect time to finally snag the AirPods Max as they are marked down to a dollar more than their lowest price this year. Designed with memory foam ear cushions, the noise-cancelling headphones not only offer high quality sound, but also high quality comfort. You can save $99 on the Space Gray color the AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

You can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for less than $100. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods, which are also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $159 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

