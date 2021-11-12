The Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark

If you read ET Style regularly, you probably know how much we love affordable activewear, and Amazon has quickly become the place to shop for cute workout clothes that are easy on our wallets.

In addition to styles that look very similar to Lululemon and the viral booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, Amazon has a range of options similar to ones you'll find at Gymshark -- a popular, influencer-beloved fitness apparel brand known for functional gym clothes that stand out in style.

If you're in the market for new activewear that won't break the bank, look through our selection of Gymshark lookalikes we found browsing through Amazon and TikTok with styles starting at just $19, such as fan-favorite long-sleeve crop tops and the seamless leggings matching set and a pair of super comfy seamless shorts to wear during and post-workout.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Ahead, shop the best Gymshark-like activewear from Amazon.

Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings

These WodoWei leggings look nearly identical to the Gymshark pair. Both seamless designs have a supportive high-waist band and ruching on the butt for some extra oomph on the behind.

The Real Deal:

The Similar Style:

Vital Seamless Leggings

These Vital leggings boast a dotted pattern for a contouring effect on both sides of the legs and around the bum for a sculpted look and a comfortable fit.

The Real Deal:

The Similar Style:

Vital Seamless Shorts

For indoor gym attire, opt for the shorts version for in breathable fabric keep cool and supported during workouts.

The Real Deal:

The Similar Style:

Adapt Camo Sports Bra

There are so many similar versions of the Gymshark camo-print Adapt collection on Amazon, such as the crossover sports bra.

The Real Deal:

The Similar Style:

Flex Matching Set

The two-tone matching set of long-sleeve crop top and seamless leggings is one of the most recognizable styles from Gymshark. The OLCHEE version has almost 1,400 global ratings and 4.5 stars.

The Real Deal:

The Similar Style:

