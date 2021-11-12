Shopping

The Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

If you read ET Style regularly, you probably know how much we love affordable activewear, and Amazon has quickly become the place to shop for cute workout clothes that are easy on our wallets. 

In addition to styles that look very similar to Lululemon and the viral booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, Amazon has a range of options similar to ones you'll find at Gymshark -- a popular, influencer-beloved fitness apparel brand known for functional gym clothes that stand out in style.

If you're in the market for new activewear that won't break the bank, look through our selection of Gymshark lookalikes we found browsing through Amazon and TikTok with styles starting at just $19, such as fan-favorite long-sleeve crop tops and the seamless leggings matching set and a pair of super comfy seamless shorts to wear during and post-workout. 

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Ahead, shop the best Gymshark-like activewear from Amazon. 

Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings

These WodoWei leggings look nearly identical to the Gymshark pair. Both seamless designs have a supportive high-waist band and ruching on the butt for some extra oomph on the behind. 

The Real Deal: 

Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings
Gymshark
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings
$60

The Similar Style:

WodoWei High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
WodoWei High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
Amazon
WodoWei High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
$19

Vital Seamless Leggings 

These Vital leggings boast a dotted pattern for a contouring effect on both sides of the legs and around the bum for a sculpted look and a comfortable fit. 

The Real Deal: 

Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings 2.0
Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings 2.0
Gymshark
Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings 2.0
$50$25

The Similar Style:

Aoxjox High Waist Workout Gym Vital Seamless Leggings
Aoxjox High Waist Workout Gym Vital Seamless Leggings
Amazon
Aoxjox High Waist Workout Gym Vital Seamless Leggings
$33

Vital Seamless Shorts

For indoor gym attire, opt for the shorts version for in breathable fabric keep cool and supported during workouts.

The Real Deal:

Gymshark Vital Seamless Shorts 2.0
Gymshark Vital Seamless Shorts 2.0
Gymshark
Gymshark Vital Seamless Shorts 2.0
$40

The Similar Style:

Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
Amazon
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
$25$19

Adapt Camo Sports Bra 

There are so many similar versions of the Gymshark camo-print Adapt collection on Amazon, such as the crossover sports bra. 

The Real Deal: 

Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Sports Bra
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Sports Bra
Gymshark
Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Sports Bra
$45

The Similar Style: 

MOYOOGA Camo Seamless Sports Bra
MOYOOGA Camo Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
MOYOOGA Camo Seamless Sports Bra
$24

Flex Matching Set

The two-tone matching set of long-sleeve crop top and seamless leggings is one of the most recognizable styles from Gymshark. The OLCHEE version has almost 1,400 global ratings and 4.5 stars. 

The Real Deal:

Gymshark Flex Sports Long Sleeve Crop Top & Flex High Waisted Leggings
Gymshark Flex Sports Long Sleeve Crop Top & Flex High Waisted Leggings
Gymshark
Gymshark Flex Sports Long Sleeve Crop Top & Flex High Waisted Leggings
$40$32
$50$35

The Similar Style:

OLCHEE Workout Set 2 Piece Tracksuit
OLCHEE Workout Set 2 Piece Tracksuit
Amazon
OLCHEE Workout Set 2 Piece Tracksuit
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON

