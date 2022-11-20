Amazon's early Black Friday deals have officially arrived. Featuring exclusive discounts across all categories, the early Black Friday 2022 sale is overflowing with tech deals to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Amazon has Apple's newest AirPods Pro 2 for $200, which is a record low price.

The second-generation AirPods Pro offer better noise cancellation, a longer battery life, and a speaker in the charging case, which works with Apple's Find My app. Along with an adaptive transparency mode, there's also a new personalized spatial audio feature and swipe gestures for controlling playback.

The price of second-gen AirPods has been slashed to just $90 for a limited time. Not only are Apple AirPods one of the most popular tech accessories right now, but they are also the ultimate stocking stuffer.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $159 $90 Buy Now

Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, but Amazon has the best Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods right now with different editions marked down by up to 43% off — including the AirPods Max. Below, shop the best Black Friday AirPods deals available on Amazon right now.

Amazon Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Now 20% off, Apple AirPods connect to your phone immediately for rich, high-quality sound. Whether you are listening to music or taking calls on the go, AirPods charge for more than 24 hours of listening time. $199 $160 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $450 Buy Now

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless earbuds to experience total freedom with no cords, there are impressive headphone deals on Amazon currently available from Apple AirPods to Samsung Galaxy Buds and Beats by Dre.

We've rounded up all the best early Black Friday savings on headphones and wireless earbuds you can shop now ahead of the holidays.

Amazon Black Friday Earbud Deals

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models. If you've been eyeing the Beats and Kim Kardashian collab, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back in stock just in time for holiday shopping.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $120 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere. $200 $150 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $180 Buy Now

Amazon Black Friday Headphone Deals

A little less portable than earbuds, over-ear headphones can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Bose SoundLink II Amazon Bose SoundLink II With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. $229 $149 Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $160 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

