Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Space Heaters to Prepare for Colder Months

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Space Heaters
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:21 PM PST, November 13, 2023

Snuggle up and save big. Here are our top picks of heaters to use on the patio or inside the house this winter.

Although fall just started, a space heater may be on your Black Friday shopping list. But Thanksgiving is weeks away, which means chilly weather will be here before you know it. Like with other things we're stocking up on ahead of winter — like Christmas trees, holiday gifts, winter coats and more — a space heater is on the list of things to purchase.

When coping with cooler temps, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick. This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured Amazon in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters ahead of winter 2023. 

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Space Heaters

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for your desk at work or a smaller room in your home.

$60 $27

Shop Now

Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use

Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use
Amazon

Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use

The Sunnote indoor space heater offers four heating modes, giving you the flexibility to pick from an array of temperatures. It also features a precise temperature to keep any room at your desired temperature.

$90 $49

With Coupon

Shop Now

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
Amazon

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

This best-selling heater from trusted brand Lasko oscillates to fill your space with warmth. It also comes with a remote so you never have to leave a warm couch or bed. 

$67 $57

Shop Now

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Perfect for a small space, this highly rated electric heater comes with a built-in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.

$30 $23

With Coupon

Shop Now

Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use

Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use
Amazon

Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use

Activate the space heater remotely, ensuring a warm environment upon your return, thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

$70 $49

With Coupon

Shop Now

BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater

BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater
Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater

This compact Black+Decker personal heater is equipped with a convenient carrying handle, making it a breeze to transport to any room.

$30 $25

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% on Winter-Ready Jackets and Coats During Abercrombie's Annual Outerwear Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Winter-Ready Jackets and Coats During Abercrombie's Annual Outerwear Sale

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Dyson Deals: Save on Top-Rated Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Dyson Deals: Save on Top-Rated Vacuums and Air Purifiers

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear Right Now

Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear Right Now

The 16 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

Style

The 16 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

17 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

Style

17 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices of the Year Right Now

Sales & Deals

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices of the Year Right Now

Diptyque's Pumpkin-Scented Citrouille Candle Is Back in Stock to Embrace Autumn at Home

Gifts

Diptyque's Pumpkin-Scented Citrouille Candle Is Back in Stock to Embrace Autumn at Home

17 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

Style

17 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Best Lists

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

Best Lists

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Molekule's Powerful Air Purifiers Are Both on Sale for 25% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Molekule's Powerful Air Purifiers Are Both on Sale for 25% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Tags: