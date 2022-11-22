Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.

With Amazon's Black Friday Sale happening right now, you can score Black Friday deals up to 70% off across categories during one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Featured in the Black Friday Sale, there are massage gun deals to relieve muscle soreness and relax your body this holiday season. Ahead of the big day, some of the most noteworthy Black Friday deals are available right now.

Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon. Massage guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns ahead of Black Friday — with can't-miss discounts on top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.

To help you get started shopping, we've gathered all the best Amazon Black Friday Deals on massage gun below.

Theragun Elite Amazon Theragun Elite Therabody calls the Theragun Elite its quietest model, and it provides up to 40 pounds of force. It has an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) and more features. The device includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager. $400 $298 Shop Now

Theragun Pro Therabody Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $699 $398 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Gift him all the benefits of handheld percussion therapy in a convenient pocket-size device. Theragun quality meets ultimate portability with the Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options. $199 $158 Shop Now

Handheld Electric Sport Massager Amazon Handheld Electric Sport Massager This top-rated massage gun comes with 12 massage heads and seven different speed levels, all of which help to provide targeted treatment for the user. Oh — and it's 60% off. $250 $60 Shop Now

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. $70 $31 Shop Now

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $220 $70 Shop Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's 60% off! $250 $70 Shop Now

OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun Amazon OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun With the massage gun, you can effectively relieve muscle soreness, stiff backs, and relax your entire body. The massage gun comes with 12 attachments to target different muscle groups and give you a complete body massage. On top of that, it costs under $50. $50 $38 Shop Now

