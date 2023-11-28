Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Space Heaters You Can Still Shop — Get Up to 50% Off

Snuggle up and save big. Here are our top picks of heaters to use on the patio or inside the house this winter.

The time to savor the coziness of the indoors on chilly days is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to prepare your home for the changing weather that lies ahead. Like with other things we're stocking up on ahead of winter — like Christmas trees, holiday gifts, winter coats and more — a space heater is on the list of things to purchase.

When coping with cooler temps, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick. This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured Amazon in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. 

Ahead, shop the best Cyber Monday deals on indoor and outdoor space heaters still available at Amazon.

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Space Heaters

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

Amazon

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $30

With Coupon

Shop Now

Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use

Amazon

The Sunnote indoor space heater offers four heating modes, giving you the flexibility to pick from an array of temperatures. It also features a precise temperature to keep any room at your desired temperature.

$90 $66

Shop Now

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Amazon

Perfect for a small space, this highly rated electric heater comes with a built-in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.

$30 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use

Amazon

With over 17,600 reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating, this tabletop space heater is perfect to keep you warm.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use

Amazon

Activate the space heater remotely, ensuring a warm environment upon your return, thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

$70 $45

With Coupon

Shop Now

BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater

Amazon

This compact Black+Decker personal heater is equipped with a convenient carrying handle, making it a breeze to transport to any room.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Wind Talk Space Heater

Amazon

Here's a fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24-hour timer, a smart touch design and a remote.

$70 $39

With Coupon

Shop Now

Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater

Amazon

This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It features three adjustable modes: 1500W High heat, 750W Low heat, and Natural Wind Fan to help you reach your desired temperature.

$34 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

