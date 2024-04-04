Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers for Allergy Season 2024: Save on Bissell, Levoit, Honeywell and More

LG Air Purifier
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:17 PM PDT, April 4, 2024

Get ahead of allergy season 2024 and Keep your home's air quality safe and save on top-rated air purifiers.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifier before allergy season 2024 officially kicks in. Even if your allergy symptoms didn't started yet, now is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best Amazon deals right now to help you breathe easier, keep your home clean and keep those allergens out. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove gases, allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space. 

Shop all of the best Amazon spring deals on air purifiers available right now for filtered and clean air for allergy season. And, while you're indoors, be sure to check out the best cleaning supplies to get through your cleaning checklist. 

The Best Air Purifiers for Small Rooms

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

The compact Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is perfect for smaller spaces and provides top-notch air purification with its 3-stage filtration. 

$50 $47

BLUEAIR Mini Air Purifier For Small Rooms

BLUEAIR Mini Air Purifier For Small Rooms
BLUEAIR Mini Air Purifier For Small Rooms

This air purifier is perfect for a nursery as it provides maximum filtration while being super quiet.

$70 $60

AROEVE Air Purifier

AROEVE Air Purifier
AROEVE Air Purifier

Keep the air in your room clean with an air purifier.

$70 $40

With Coupon

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier
BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier

Clean the air in your smaller rooms with this air purifier. It helps clean the air of allergens, pet dander, dust mites, pollen, smoke and more. 

$124 $84

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust mites and other larger particles within the home.

$90 $76

The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$115 $64

With Coupon

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter
GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.

$100 $77

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

Clean the air within any large space as this air purifier is best for up to 1110 sq ft.

$140 $110

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice. 

$130 $80

With Coupon

Honeywell HPA304 HEPA Air Purifier

Honeywell HPA304 HEPA Air Purifier
Honeywell HPA304 HEPA Air Purifier

Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has four air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.

$270 $192

Blueair Air Purifier for Large Room

Blueair Air Purifier for Large Room
Blueair Air Purifier for Large Room

Blueair's Smart HEPA air purifier promises to be super quiet and can be controlled from your phone.

$350 $300

With Coupon

Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters

Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters
Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters

This smart air purifier features an H13 HEPA filter and an Automated CirQulate System, designed to monitor air quality in large spaces and ensure a continuous supply of clean air.

$237 $201

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

