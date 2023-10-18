Snuggle up and save big. Here are our top picks of heaters to use on the patio or inside the house this winter.
Fall just arrived, so it may seem strange to think of freezing cold temperatures so soon. But Halloween is weeks away, which means chilly weather will be here before you know it. Like with other things we're stocking up on ahead of winter — like Christmas trees, holiday gifts, winter coats and more — a space heater is on the list of things to purchase.
When coping with cooler temps, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick. This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.
There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured Amazon in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater.
Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters ahead of winter 2023.
The Best Amazon Deals on Space Heaters
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for your desk at work or a smaller room in your home.
Aikoper Space Heater
This No. 1 best-selling space heater is highly rated with over 20,000 reviews. It's perfect for small areas like your bedroom, office or bathroom.
Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use
The Sunnote indoor space heater offers four heating modes, giving you the flexibility to pick from an array of temperatures. It also features a precise temperature to keep any room at your desired temperature.
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Perfect for a small space, this highly rated electric heater comes with a built-in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.
Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
This best-selling heater from trusted brand Lasko oscillates to fill your space with warmth. It also comes with a remote so you never have to leave a warm couch or bed.
Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use
Activate the space heater remotely, ensuring a warm environment upon your return, thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.
