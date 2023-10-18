Fall just arrived, so it may seem strange to think of freezing cold temperatures so soon. But Halloween is weeks away, which means chilly weather will be here before you know it. Like with other things we're stocking up on ahead of winter — like Christmas trees, holiday gifts, winter coats and more — a space heater is on the list of things to purchase.

When coping with cooler temps, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick. This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured Amazon in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater.

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters ahead of winter 2023.

The Best Amazon Deals on Space Heaters

Aikoper Space Heater Amazon Aikoper Space Heater This No. 1 best-selling space heater is highly rated with over 20,000 reviews. It's perfect for small areas like your bedroom, office or bathroom. $40 $30 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.