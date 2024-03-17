Amazon recently announced its Big Spring Sale event with thousands of can’t-miss deals on everything from outdoor furniture to Easter dresses. But you don’t have to wait until the sale officially starts on Wednesday, March 20 to score amazing discounts.

Right now, Amazon is offering limited-time deals on its Fire Kids Tablets. If you’re looking for a tablet built just for kids, Amazon Fire Kids Tablets feature highly-customizable parental controls and an aluminosilicate glass screen that holds up to even the rowdiest children. On sale for up to 42% off, these kid-friendly tablets can be used for gaming, watching videos, reading books and so much more.

Shop Fire Kids Tablet Deals

Included in the sale is the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet designed specifically for kids ages 6–12. The Kids Pro model includes a durable case and a yearlong subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which offers over 20,000 child-centric apps, books and games. You'll find educational content from National Geographic, Disney, Rabbids Coding, LEGO and more. Plus, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet is more than 20% off right now.

For parents seeking a comprehensive and entertaining digital experience for their children, Amazon Fire Kids tablets are affordable devices that will keep kids safe no matter what they browse, read, or watch. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save on an ideal first tablet for your little one.

Best Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Deals

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet Made for kids and loved by parents, the newest Fire Kids Tablet for 3-7 year-old is meant to last, with robust parental controls, a bright, 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, and 25% faster performance than the previous generation. $190 $150 Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $110 $70 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: