Ready for a screen upgrade? Whether you're setting up a full home theater or just want a crisp display for binge-watching new shows, the right TV can completely transform your viewing experience. Amazon is your go-to for top-notch TVs that balance quality, price, and the latest features – making your search a whole lot easier. Plus, Amazon is always rolling out some unbeatable deals to help you save big on your next TV purchase.

Right now, Amazon’s offering a plethora of TV deals that slash prices significantly. From sleek and slim OLED models to the expansive, vibrant screens of QLED models, there’s a perfect pick for anyone shopping around. These deals aren’t just for film buffs. Amazon’s selection spans TVs that are great for gaming, casual watching, or turning your living room into court-side seats on game day.

But TVs aren't one-size-fits-all. Every viewer has a unique checklist, and shoppers search for features like Alexa support, high brightness, low latency for gaming and more. That’s why we’ve combed through the vast amount of options to spotlight the best TV deals on Amazon with stunning resolutions, immersive sound, smart capabilities, and designs that’ll complement any type of decor. Suffice it to say, we've got you covered.

No matter what you're on the hunt for, Amazon’s got a TV deal for you. Read on to check out our picks for some of the standout Amazon TV deals happening right now.

Best Amazon TV deals to shop now

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV Amazon Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV This crisp display uses XR OLED Contrast Pro tech for a warm and detailed picture with bright hues and impressive color. Plus, for gamers, this TV is a dream come true with low input lag and PlayStation 5 optimization options. $1,800 $998 Shop Now

LG C3 55" 4K OLED TV Amazon LG C3 55" 4K OLED TV The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.

$1,900 $1,397 Shop Now

Samsung 65" S90C OLED TV Amazon Samsung 65" S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $2,598 $1,976 Shop Now

