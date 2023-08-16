The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Now: Save on 4K and 8K Smart TVs From Samsung, LG and More
Ready for a screen upgrade? Whether you're setting up a full home theater or just want a crisp display for binge-watching new shows, the right TV can completely transform your viewing experience. Amazon is your go-to for top-notch TVs that balance quality, price, and the latest features – making your search a whole lot easier. Plus, Amazon is always rolling out some unbeatable deals to help you save big on your next TV purchase.
Right now, Amazon’s offering a plethora of TV deals that slash prices significantly. From sleek and slim OLED models to the expansive, vibrant screens of QLED models, there’s a perfect pick for anyone shopping around. These deals aren’t just for film buffs. Amazon’s selection spans TVs that are great for gaming, casual watching, or turning your living room into court-side seats on game day.
But TVs aren't one-size-fits-all. Every viewer has a unique checklist, and shoppers search for features like Alexa support, high brightness, low latency for gaming and more. That’s why we’ve combed through the vast amount of options to spotlight the best TV deals on Amazon with stunning resolutions, immersive sound, smart capabilities, and designs that’ll complement any type of decor. Suffice it to say, we've got you covered.
No matter what you're on the hunt for, Amazon’s got a TV deal for you. Read on to check out our picks for some of the standout Amazon TV deals happening right now.
Best Amazon TV deals to shop now
This affordable powerhouse brings 4K movies and TV shows to life with four times the resolution of Full HD and effortlessly upscales your current content to stunning Ultra HD quality.
Just say the word. With Alexa skills and smart home integration, this Fire TV lets you use voice-activated features and functions. It also boasts vivid 4K Ultra HD visuals and immersive Dolby Digital Plus sound.
Enjoy buttery-smooth action scenes and eye-popping colors with this TV's vivid 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED Quantum Dot tech, which delivers impressive clarity and crispness.
This model's Direct Full Array uses precise LEDs to deliver sharp contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. Its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ hues enrich each scene with immersive colors.
This TV offers vibrant, lifelike visuals with 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) tech to make every movie and show burst with brilliant colors. It also belts out immersive sound with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive tech.
This crisp display uses XR OLED Contrast Pro tech for a warm and detailed picture with bright hues and impressive color. Plus, for gamers, this TV is a dream come true with low input lag and PlayStation 5 optimization options.
The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.
This display's QD-OLED panel and Cognitive Processor XR join forces to deliver bright, saturated colors with immersive depth and lifelike brightness. It also includes Google Assistant support exclusive 4K UHD movies with the Bravia Core app.
Enjoy vibrant, lifelike images with this TV's LG QNED’s Quantum Dots and NanoCell tech. The a7 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound, adapting to what you're watching for an immersive experience.
This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.
Elevate your entertainment game with this Toshiba Fire TV. It doesn't just deliver shows and movies—it serves them up in stunning 4K resolution, enriched by the vibrant and lifelike contrasts of Dolby Vision HDR.
Hisense’s ULED4K and Quantum Dot technology display over a billion color combinations while Mini-LED with local dimming ensures a bright, evenly-lit image with deep blacks that make every show and movie pop on-screen.
This TV's a5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture detail and adjusts to your room's lighting, while delivering a wide spectrum of bright colors and some of the deepest darks on the market.
This sleek, eye-popping TV isn't just a stylish addition to any room. It's also perfect for cinematic viewing or gaming, thanks to the vibrant hues that Sony's XR Triluminos Pro tech affords.
Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.
