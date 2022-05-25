The Best Apple AirPods Deals on Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Kicking off summer with BBQs and beach getaways, Memorial Day weekend is known for its massive sales on furniture, grills, and summertime clothing. However, it is also a great time to upgrade your tech, especially with retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target all offering discounts on Apple products going into the holiday weekend.

Amazon's early Memorial Day Sale has the best deals on Apple Airpods with all four editions being marked down, including Apple AirPods Pro. The wired charging AirPods are impressively marked down by 21% and offer the best features of truly wireless listening and fast Bluetooth pairing. These earbuds are perfect for running, commuting and taking calls on the go.

Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $52 off AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $249 $197 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $479 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps. $159 $119 Buy Now

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Amazon Apple AirPods 3rd Generation The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design when compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $179 $150 Buy Now

A great pair of headphones can make your workday or workout so much more enjoyable. As summer gives us the opportunity to get outside more, it's time to upgrade your old earbuds. No matter what you need headphones for, there are deals on Amazon to help you spend less for better quality sound — and you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to start saving.

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your iPhone or you just want some wireless earbuds to experience total freedom with no cords, we've found the best headphone deals on Amazon currently available.

Best Earbud Deals

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are noise-canceling earphones with a twist. The design includes air vents, which minimizes occlusion. Occlusion happens when your ear canal is blocked. You might have experienced mild occlusion before whenever you're congested. The air vent on the Galaxy Buds reduces the chances of that blockage-induced echo altering your listening experience, and it still allows you to enjoy the noise-canceling component of the earphones. $200 $150 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $150 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $180 Buy Now

LG Tone Free True Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Amazon LG Tone Free True Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones The ear gels on the LG Tone contour to your ears, so don't have to worry about loose earbuds interrupting your audiobook. Plus, this design includes three different mics: an inner mic, an outer mic and a voice mic. The 3-mic system helps maintain the natural pitch and tone of your voice, so you don't sound nasally or muffled during your calls. With the whisper mode that tracks even your softest voice, you can also continue your calls even in noisy settings. $200 $137 Buy Now

Best On-Ear Headphone Deals

On-ear headphones are a bit better at diminishing ambient noise when compared to other types of headphones. Some sounds can escape through over-ear headphones because there is a gap between your ear and the actual speaker. On-ear earphones can compress the ears a bit, which can be uncomfortable for some people. You have to keep in mind ear size while shopping too. If your ears are a bit bigger, you might want to look at over-ear headphones instead.

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Headphones If you have a small head, these Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Headphones will be perfect for you. The headband has a tighter fit than some of the other Beats by Dr. Dre earphones. The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $130 Buy Now

Best Over-The-Ear Headphone Deals

Thanks to the larger earpads, over-ear headphones usually have larger drivers than the other two main categories of earphones. Larger drivers mean they can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones The Bose QuietComfort Headphones include two microphones to capture better audio quality during calls, recording and meetings. The most interesting feature on these comfortable headphones is the audio-only augmented reality (AR) experience. Just content your phone or tablet to Bose's app, then you can use your Bose QuietComfort headphones to partake in an audio adventure. $329 $268 Buy Now

