The Best Apple Watch Bands at Amazon and Nordstrom: Shop Stylish Leather and Sport Bands
With the summer in full swing, you may be looking to upgrade your old Apple Watch band and sport a new look this warmer season. Luckily for you, Amazon and Nordstrom currently have tons of stylish, sporty, and luxurious band options that will give your Apple Watch a fresh feel and will fit comfortably on your wrist.
Every Apple Watch comes with its own band, but they are easy to swap to fit everyone's own personal style and lifestyle. Apple Watch bands can really make your tech feel more like a stylish accessory. Whether you want to give your watch a glamorous makeover, a sleek leather look, or grab yourself a waterproof band for workouts, there's an Apple Watch band out there for you.
If you're unsure of where to start, we've got you covered. ET has dug deep and found you the best deals on all the most stylish and most updated Apple Watch bands at all different price points, materials and colors.
Below, refresh your wrist with our favorite Apple Watch Bands in three major categories: Style, Sport and Leather. Plus, be sure to check out our top picks for Apple Watch chargers and charging stations to shop now.
The Best Leather Apple Watch Bands
Add a dash of personality to your Apple Watch with this tough leather strap from Tory Burch.
Back in black with this sleek chevron quilted strap in supple leather.
Let your Apple Watch shine with this metallic leather strap from Kate Spade.
Give your Apple Watch a touch of timeless elegance with this classy strap made from genuine leather and adorned with logo-engraved hardware that adds a gleaming charm to the overall look.
Elevate your Apple Watch with this stylish leather strap that adds a touch of sophistication, featuring gleaming rose goldtone accents and a richly-textured finish.
This simple yet elegant leather Apple Watch band comes in 11 different colors. The brand also offers a 1-year warranty so you can get a full refund or replacement without the need to return anything.
This classic leather band is available in four bold colors that are cut and sewn in the USA. It's the perfect band for keeping your style sleek.
This braided leather band is lightweight enough to feel comfortable while adding a stylish touch to any outfit.
The Best Apple Watch Bands for Workouts
This cool sport band is perfect for your active lifestyle, offering a blend of durability and flexibility that ensures lasting comfort.
This breathable watch strap from Amazon is made of lightweight silicone and dotted with a breathable pattern so you can work out freely.
Get four bands for the price of one. The unique narrow design makes your Apple Watch less bulky during workouts and the multiple colors are easy to switch out whenever the mood strikes.
Right now, you can save big on this 5 pack of durable and soft silicone Apple Watch bands. Chose from a variety of color collections to fit your mood and dress up your watch.
Exercise comfortably with this adjustable stretchy sport band, which stays in place no matter what kind of day at the gym it is.
The Best Stylish Apple Watch Bands
Enhance your smart Apple Watch with a glossy polished bracelet featuring resin center links, designed for effortless attachment to the sides of the watch.
Revamp your Apple Watch with this flexible silicone strap, encased in plated stainless steel to achieve a polished and radiant look.
Glam up your Apple Watch with this jewelry-inspired strap.
Change up your look in a flash with any of these three straps, which range from sporty to sophisticated.
This lightweight and stylish tortoise-tone Resin Apple Watch strap is the perfect simple statement piece.
