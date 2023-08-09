The Best Back-to-School Bike Deals at REI: Save Up to 50% on Bikes, E-Bikes and Cycling Gear
The summer heat may be in full force for another month, but bicycling is still a great way to enjoy the season. Plus, with class about to be back in session, you might want to add a new set of wheels to your back-to-school checklist. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a kiddo in your life, REI's Big Bike Sale is overflowing with epic deals on wheels.
Now extended through Monday, August 14, you can save up to 50% on bikes and cycling gear like helmets, clothing, tools and more. Even e-bikes are steeply discounted at REI right now to cruise are your city all year.
The REI bike sale is a great excuse to upgrade your mountain bike for adventurous rides, invest in a new way to commute to work with an environmentally friendly e-bike or score a new helmet to protect your noggin. With all the bikes you can imagine and more, the REI sale has a bit of something for everyone this summer, including hydration packs to keep hydrated on the hottest days.
Over 1,000 bicycles, e-bikes and bicycle accessories are discounted during the REI Big Bike Sale, so you're in for a wheelie good deal. We've rounded up the best deals on bikes, gear, and apparel below, but don't wait too long as REI's biggest bike sale is only here this week.
Best Bike Deals at REI
Delivering an exceptionally lightweight and smooth ride, the Cannondale Trail 5 hardtail mountain bike is built with reliable 1x gearing, 100 mm of plush front suspension and a sturdy aluminum frame.
For little ones looking to learn trail riding skills with fewer spills, the Cannondale Trail Plus 20 kids' bike offers lots of traction and comfort thanks to its grippy tires and light, agile feel.
The Cannondale Synapse AL 2 bike is built for anything and comes with Coast to Coast Support, which includes: 1 year of free adjustments, in-store bike assembly, and bike experts available at 170+ bike shops.
A candy red bike with all the bells and whistles is just what the bike doctor ordered.
The all-terrain tires on this mountain bike allow your kid to ride it to school during the week and take it to the trails on the weekend.
Here's a kid's bike that can do it all. A lightweight frame and superior braking power make this an excellent choice for city rides.
Best E-Bike Deals at REI
Electric bikes have become increasingly popular among college students looking for a convenient and efficient mode of transportation on and off campus. From saving time and money to promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, quality e-bikes are perfectly suited for campus dwellers.
Commuters with a long ride or those who opt for the bike for all their travel will want to take a look at this e-bike with a cargo rack. Able to go 40 to 50 miles with pedal assist on a full charge, this is a steal with 47% off.
The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike gives you oomph without the effort with 5 modes of pedal-assist power, wide tires and a stable, comfy ride. Choose your favorite from four colors: blue, yellow, black or white.
Best Cycling Gear and Apparel Deals at REI
Serious cyclers should take advantage of this REI sale as it is overflowing with cycling shoes, biker shorts, tire pumps and more gear to improve your ride.
Tuned for all-terrain adventures, these men's bike shorts offer a sleek, compression fit and multidensity chamois to keep you riding comfortably.
These padded bike shorts are lightweight enough to dry quickly and breathe, but rugged enough to resist abrasion.
Able to hold four liters of water, this hydration pack will come in handy during summer heat waves. The fanny pack also has room to store snacks if you desire.
If you purchase a bicycle, you should also get a helmet to protect yourself. The cut-out vents in this bike helmet allow the air to flow through so your head keeps cool.
The right air pressure in your tires can make your bike rides easier. Easily inflate your tires at home with this bike floor pump.
For longer bike trips, you may want to consider this 10 liter hydration pack with extra storage for your essentials.
A front and rear light that attach to your bicycle will help you be seen on the road after the sun goes down.
