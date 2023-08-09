The summer heat may be in full force for another month, but bicycling is still a great way to enjoy the season. Plus, with class about to be back in session, you might want to add a new set of wheels to your back-to-school checklist. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a kiddo in your life, REI's Big Bike Sale is overflowing with epic deals on wheels.

Now extended through Monday, August 14, you can save up to 50% on bikes and cycling gear like helmets, clothing, tools and more. Even e-bikes are steeply discounted at REI right now to cruise are your city all year.

Shop the REI Big Bike Sale

The REI bike sale is a great excuse to upgrade your mountain bike for adventurous rides, invest in a new way to commute to work with an environmentally friendly e-bike or score a new helmet to protect your noggin. With all the bikes you can imagine and more, the REI sale has a bit of something for everyone this summer, including hydration packs to keep hydrated on the hottest days.

Over 1,000 bicycles, e-bikes and bicycle accessories are discounted during the REI Big Bike Sale, so you're in for a wheelie good deal. We've rounded up the best deals on bikes, gear, and apparel below, but don't wait too long as REI's biggest bike sale is only here this week.

Best Bike Deals at REI

Cannondale Trail 5 Mountain Bike REI Cannondale Trail 5 Mountain Bike Delivering an exceptionally lightweight and smooth ride, the Cannondale Trail 5 hardtail mountain bike is built with reliable 1x gearing, 100 mm of plush front suspension and a sturdy aluminum frame. $960 $671 Shop Now

Cannondale Synapse AL 2 Bike REI Cannondale Synapse AL 2 Bike The Cannondale Synapse AL 2 bike is built for anything and comes with Coast to Coast Support, which includes: 1 year of free adjustments, in-store bike assembly, and bike experts available at 170+ bike shops. $1,800 $1,439 Shop Now

Best E-Bike Deals at REI

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular among college students looking for a convenient and efficient mode of transportation on and off campus. From saving time and money to promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, quality e-bikes are perfectly suited for campus dwellers.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike Commuters with a long ride or those who opt for the bike for all their travel will want to take a look at this e-bike with a cargo rack. Able to go 40 to 50 miles with pedal assist on a full charge, this is a steal with 47% off. $1,899 $999 Shop Now

Best Cycling Gear and Apparel Deals at REI

Serious cyclers should take advantage of this REI sale as it is overflowing with cycling shoes, biker shorts, tire pumps and more gear to improve your ride.

Cannondale Junction Helmet REI Cannondale Junction Helmet If you purchase a bicycle, you should also get a helmet to protect yourself. The cut-out vents in this bike helmet allow the air to flow through so your head keeps cool. $95 $47 Shop Now

