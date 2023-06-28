The Best Beauty Deals from the Walmart 4th of July Sale: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Hair Care & More
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals just in time to stock up on your faves for summer. The latest sale to grace the store’s affordable aisles is Walmart's 4th of July Beauty Sale. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save top shelf-worthy hair, skin, and makeup favorites from some of the most coveted brands.
The Walmart 4th of July Beauty sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Jimmy Choo's Illicit and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen, you don't want to miss these savings.
Walmart's beauty sale includes brands like Burberry, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark, Laura Geller and so much more to refresh your routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've go you covered with the best deals from the Walmart 4th of July Beauty Event, below.
Best Skincare Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event
Revitalizing eye patches to help hydrate, moisturize and instantly improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness.
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier.
Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask.
When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint will even your skin tone and give your skin the hydration it needs for the day.
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event
Feel edgy and elegant when wearing this perfume from Jimmy Choo.
With notes of raspberry leaf, pink pepper and pear, this 3 oz perfume radiates the beauty of New York.
Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes and the heart and base has more woodsy scents.
This gourmet floral fragrance would make for a perfect perfume for special summer outings.
Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event
Create more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, for all hair types.
This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will give you a frizz-free style.
Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.
Best Makeup Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event
This out-of-this world foundation from Laura Geller gives you a 2-in-1 product. The foundation corrects and the highlighter illuminates for smooth, glowing skin.
Apply this cream contour stick and highlighter duo for an easy lift and glow.
Get that perfect pout look with this lip stain from L'oreal Paris, available in 9 colors.
Grab this makeup bag must-have while its on sale.
RELATED CONTENT
The 21 Best Summer Beauty Launches of 2023
The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok
The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow
Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 50% on Summer Essentials
The Best Sunscreens for Skin Protection This Summer
Peace Out Skincare Favorites Are 20% Off Ahead of 4th of July
Save 20% On Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Skincare at this July 4th Sale
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 40% Off Right Now
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is On Sale for $100 Off Right Now
The 15 Best Body Lotions for Silky Smooth Skin All Summer Long