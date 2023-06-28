Shopping

The Best Beauty Deals from the Walmart 4th of July Sale: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Hair Care & More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals just in time to stock up on your faves for summer. The latest sale to grace the store’s affordable aisles is Walmart's 4th of July Beauty Sale. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save top shelf-worthy hair, skin, and makeup favorites from some of the most coveted brands. 

The Walmart 4th of July Beauty sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Jimmy Choo's Illicit and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen, you don't want to miss these savings.

Walmart's beauty sale includes brands like Burberry, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark, Laura Geller and so much more to refresh your routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've go you covered with the best deals from the Walmart 4th of July Beauty Event, below.

Best Skincare Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches 60 pcs.png
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

Revitalizing eye patches to help hydrate, moisturize and instantly improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness. 

 

$55$31
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz
Walmart
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$235$159
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Walmart
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier. 

$37$33
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Grapefruit Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask.

$22$17
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Walmart
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint will even your skin tone and give your skin the hydration it needs for the day.

$19$10
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39$31

Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Jimmy Choo Illicit Eau de Parfum
Jimmy Choo Illicit Eau de Parfum
Walmart
Jimmy Choo Illicit Eau de Parfum

Feel edgy and elegant when wearing this perfume from Jimmy Choo.

$70$40
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Walmart
Coach New York Eau de Parfum

With notes of raspberry leaf, pink pepper and pear, this 3 oz perfume radiates the beauty of New York.

$95$42
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum, Perfume for Women, 3.3 Oz
Walmart
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes and the heart and base has more woodsy scents. 

$98$41
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume
Walmart
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume

This gourmet floral fragrance would make for a perfect perfume for special summer outings.

$98$42

Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Walmart
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

Create more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, for all hair types.

$172$149
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
Walmart
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener

This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will give you a frizz-free style.

$37$26
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Walmart
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.

$140$100

Best Makeup Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation
Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation
Walmart
Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation

This out-of-this world foundation from Laura Geller gives you a 2-in-1 product. The foundation corrects and the highlighter illuminates for smooth, glowing skin.

$25$21
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen
Walmart
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen

Apply this cream contour stick and highlighter duo for an easy lift and glow.

$21$13
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain

Get that perfect pout look with this lip stain from L'oreal Paris, available in 9 colors.

$16$13
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler
Walmart
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler

Grab this makeup bag must-have while its on sale.

$15$13

