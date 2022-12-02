If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down the perfect present for the beauty lovers on your list, gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. The highly anticipated 2022 beauty gift sets have been flying off the shelves at Sephora because they allow you to try multiple products without committing to the price of full-sized items. While several have already sold out, there are still great options to gift, including new arrivals from Drunk Elephant.

Shop Beauty Gift Sets

For every beauty lover in your life, Sephora has gift sets from this year's favorite skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care brands including Tatcha, Pat McGrath Labs, and Charlotte Tilbury. Not only is the packaging adorable, but most of the value sets are under $100. A couple of the most sought-after gifts include a trio of cult-favorite lip products from Pat McGrath Labs and a dynamic combo of celeb-loved Olaplex to repair damaged hair. If you're in need of stocking stuffers, Laneige has the sweetest sets full of their best-selling mini lip products.

With deals like these, be sure to secure your beauty gift sets before they sell out quickly. While you're at it, check out the best beauty Advent calendars for treating the makeup and skincare mavens in your life.

Laneige Sweet Dream Trio Sephora Laneige Sweet Dream Trio One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips are the lip sleeping masks from Laneige. You can get the full-size their best-selling flavor, Berry, and mini containers of their seasonal holiday flavors Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint. $32 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

