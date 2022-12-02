Shopping

The Best Beauty Gift Sets to Shop from Sephora Before They Sell Out: Olaplex, Laneige, Tatcha and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down the perfect present for the beauty lovers on your list, gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. The highly anticipated 2022 beauty gift sets have been flying off the shelves at Sephora because they allow you to try multiple products without committing to the price of full-sized items. While several have already sold out, there are still great options to gift, including new arrivals from Drunk Elephant.

For every beauty lover in your life, Sephora has gift sets from this year's favorite skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care brands including Tatcha, Pat McGrath Labs, and Charlotte Tilbury. Not only is the packaging adorable, but most of the value sets are under $100. A couple of the most sought-after gifts include a trio of cult-favorite lip products from Pat McGrath Labs and a dynamic combo of celeb-loved Olaplex to repair damaged hair. If you're in need of stocking stuffers, Laneige has the sweetest sets full of their best-selling mini lip products.

With deals like these, be sure to secure your beauty gift sets before they sell out quickly. While you're at it, check out the best beauty Advent calendars for treating the makeup and skincare mavens in your life.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Set
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Set

Universally flattering, this gift set has lip products in the iconic Pillow Talk shade from Charlotte Tilbury. Snag yourself a four-piece set before it sells out.

$49
Pat McGrath Labs Mini Lip Shine Trio: Nude Venus
Pat McGrath Labs Mini Lip Shine Trio: Nude Venus
Sephora
Pat McGrath Labs Mini Lip Shine Trio: Nude Venus

For a picture-perfect pout this holiday season, grab this trio of lip products from the ever-popular Pat McGrath Labs.

$25
Drunk Elephant The Littles Skincare Travel Set
Drunk Elephant The Littles™ Skincare Travel Set
Sephora
Drunk Elephant The Littles Skincare Travel Set

Every globetrotter on your list will want this gift set that is full of all the travel-sized skincare needed for a complete routine.

$74
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set
Olaplex
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set

Delivering some of the best results for treating damaged hair, Olaplex will transform your mane. Featuring four of their best sellers, this is a great way to try out the brand.

$62
Tatcha Clarifying Essentials Set
Tatcha Clarifying Essentials Set
Sephora
Tatcha Clarifying Essentials Set

A lightweight moisturizer, clarifying mask, and exfoliating cleanser are bundled in this Tatcha gift set. Tatcha's formulas are gentle, yet effective, for even sensitive skin.

$74
Maison Margiela REPLICA' By the Fireplace Set
Maison Margiela REPLICA' By the Fireplace Set
Sephora
Maison Margiela REPLICA' By the Fireplace Set

Warm and spicy these scents were designed to make you feel calm and comforted with a fragrance reminiscent of a crackling fire. 

$102
Drunk Elephant Drunk Break: Weekend w/ My Baby Kit
Drunk Elephant Drunk Break: Weekend w/ My Baby Kit
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Drunk Break: Weekend w/ My Baby Kit

Have a spa-worthy facial at home with the Weekend W/ My Baby Kit. It even includes a full-size container of the super popular Babyfacial.

$88
Laneige Sweet Dream Trio
Laneige Sweet Dream Trio
Sephora
Laneige Sweet Dream Trio

One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips are the lip sleeping masks from Laneige. You can get the full-size their best-selling flavor, Berry, and mini containers of their seasonal holiday flavors Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint. 

$32
Glow Recipe Hey You, You're Dew-ing Great Hydration Kit
Glow Recipe Hey You, You're Dew-ing Great Hydration Kit
Sephora
Glow Recipe Hey You, You're Dew-ing Great Hydration Kit

Combat dry winter skin this holiday season using this powerhouse duo. It includes a hyaluronic serum and cream to nourish and hydrate skin.

$20
Drunk Elephant Day Dream Vitamin C + Hydration Serum Duo
Drunk Elephant Day Dream Vitamin C + Hydration Serum Duo
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Day Dream Vitamin C + Hydration Serum Duo

There isn't a person on your list who wouldn't want this cute duo from Drunk Elephant. It features their best-selling vitamin C serum and an ultra-hydrating serum. 

$26
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set
Sephora
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set

Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.

$42
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb GIft Set
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb GIft Set
Sephora
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb GIft Set

Spritz on this iconic scent with notes of jasmine and rose. You'll get two different sized bottles of the perfume and a travel spray.

$135

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

