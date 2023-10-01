Here are all the best beauty sales to check out now, including top makeup, hair care, and skin care deals.
Fall has officially entered the chat and to welcome the new season, our favorite beauty brands are dishing out major deals. It's the perfect time to stock up on your go-to products or test out new ones while they are on sale. Whether you need a skin care refresh for the dropping temperatures or just want to update your makeup collection, now’s your chance to snag some of the most beloved items on the market for less.
From skin care to makeup and hair care, you'll be able to restock your beauty regimen on a budget this week. Celeb-loved brands like Olaplex, Dyson and La Mer are all on sale along with everyday essentials from Murad, Sephora and Ulta. Some are even offering free shipping and special gifts with purchase. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered.
Below, check out all the best beauty sales and deals to take advantage of right now. Consider your fall beauty shopping sorted.
The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now
Olaplex
Now through October 3, all Olaplex products are 20% off at Dermstore in honor of National Hair Day. Just use code HAIR at checkout.
Oribe
Every Oribe product is 15% off at Dermstore for National Hair Day. Just use code HAIR checkout now through October 3.
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals is giving you a complimentary deluxe sample of Sheer Physical UV Defense with all orders. Just use the code PROTECT to get this ultra-sheer 100% mineral sunscreen fluid to help boost the skin’s natural defenses to UV.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Save $100 on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. It's cord-free and designed with flexible copper plates to give you perfect control with every move without extreme heat, frizz and flyaways.
Murad
Get up to 40% off select products at Murad's Fall Skincare Sale. From cleansers to eye masks, you can try something new or stock up on essentials for fall.
Vegamour
Make your hair goals happen with a consistent routine. For a limited time, save an additional 25% when you subscribe to your favorite Vegamour hair care products.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
